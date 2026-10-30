Power Up On The Water: Bluewaters Launches Its 'Floating Fitness Hub' In Partnership With SQUATWOLF For Dubai Fitness Challenge

As an official Dubai Fitness Challenge Hub, Bluewaters will bring a month of movement to the waterfront destination A diverse programme of complimentary workouts will give residents and visitors new ways to embrace 30×30

Your digital companion for smarter everyday choices. Built for how you live, earn, and grow. Move money at your pace with AI-powered finance, all in one tap.

Join the waiting list. Earn

Dubai, United Arab Emirates – October 2026: Bluewaters by Dubai Retail is taking Dubai Fitness Challenge to the water with the launch of its Floating Fitness Hub, developed in partnership with homegrown performance wear brand SQUATWOLF. Set on a purpose-built platform over the sea, the new concept will offer a month-long programme of complimentary workouts, creating a distinctive new way for residents and visitors to embrace 30×30 while supporting Dubai's journey towards becoming one of the world's most active cities.

Marking the 10th edition of Dubai Fitness Challenge, Bluewaters will host the programme from 31 October to 29 November, with sessions led by SQUATWOLF's trainers including Tanya Zag, Pat Layi and Joao Caldas. Designed to cater to different fitness levels and interests, the line-up ranges from Sunset Strength, Shadowboxing, Core Club and Strength on Water to Low-Impact Sweat and Evening Flow.

With sessions running daily, including weekends, the programme gives residents and visitors the opportunity to explore different ways to move, train and recharge against the backdrop of one of Dubai's most distinctive waterfront destinations.

What to expect:

HIIT: Fast-paced, high-energy workouts. Pilates: Controlled, precision-led movement focused on strength and stability. Strength: Coach-led training designed to build power and conditioning. Mobility and recovery: Lower-intensity sessions focused on movement, recovery and reset.

The schedule will evolve throughout the month, offering a varied mix of training and recovery experiences:

To explore the full programme of classes, session timings, and book your classes visit or follow @BluewatersDubai on Instagram.

About Bluewaters:

Bluewaters, by Dubai Retail, blends residential, retail, hospitality, leisure and entertainment in one idyllic waterfront destination. Explore Dubai's most original culinary concepts and landmark attractions, including the iconic Ain Dubai observation wheel, Madam Tussauds wax museum, indoor obstacles at Tr88house and more. The island is connected to the bustling mainland via a direct road to Sheikh Zayed Road and a 265-metre pedestrian bridge links the island to JBR.

About Dubai Retail:

Dubai Retail is a prominent leader in Dubai's retail and leisure sector, managing one of the region's largest groups of malls and retail destinations under Dubai Holding Asset Management. Dubai Retail today reinforces its position as a key pillar of Dubai's retail sector, with a diversified offering that spans more than 58 iconic malls and lifestyle destinations.

Dubai Retail plays a pivotal role in shaping Dubai's tourism and cultural landscape, curating memorable experiences that resonate with residents and visitors year-round. Its destinations include world-class shopping malls such as Palm Jumeirah Mall, Nad Al Sheba Mall, The Outlet Village, Ibn Battuta Mall, and Dragon Mart; landmark lifestyle destinations including Bluewaters, JBR, and Palm West Beach; and strategically positioned retail centres that prioritise convenience and comfort for its visitors across the city.