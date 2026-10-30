Power Up On The Water: Bluewaters Launches Its 'Floating Fitness Hub' In Partnership With SQUATWOLF For Dubai Fitness Challenge
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info)
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As an official Dubai Fitness Challenge Hub, Bluewaters will bring a month of movement to the waterfront destination
A diverse programme of complimentary workouts will give residents and visitors new ways to embrace 30×30
Your digital companion for smarter everyday choices. Built for how you live, earn, and grow. Move money at your pace with AI-powered finance, all in one tap.Join the waiting list. Earn Dubai, United Arab Emirates – October 2026: Bluewaters by Dubai Retail is taking Dubai Fitness Challenge to the water with the launch of its Floating Fitness Hub, developed in partnership with homegrown performance wear brand SQUATWOLF. Set on a purpose-built platform over the sea, the new concept will offer a month-long programme of complimentary workouts, creating a distinctive new way for residents and visitors to embrace 30×30 while supporting Dubai's journey towards becoming one of the world's most active cities. Marking the 10th edition of Dubai Fitness Challenge, Bluewaters will host the programme from 31 October to 29 November, with sessions led by SQUATWOLF's trainers including Tanya Zag, Pat Layi and Joao Caldas. Designed to cater to different fitness levels and interests, the line-up ranges from Sunset Strength, Shadowboxing, Core Club and Strength on Water to Low-Impact Sweat and Evening Flow. With sessions running daily, including weekends, the programme gives residents and visitors the opportunity to explore different ways to move, train and recharge against the backdrop of one of Dubai's most distinctive waterfront destinations. What to expect: The schedule will evolve throughout the month, offering a varied mix of training and recovery experiences:
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HIIT: Fast-paced, high-energy workouts.
Pilates: Controlled, precision-led movement focused on strength and stability.
Strength: Coach-led training designed to build power and conditioning.
Mobility and recovery: Lower-intensity sessions focused on movement, recovery and reset.
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