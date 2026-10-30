WATCH: US Senate Candidate Talarico Flips Masala Dosa During Irving Campaign Stop, Video Goes Viral

As US midterm elections set to take place on November 3, Texas Democratic candidate for the US Senate, James Talarico, made a campaign stop at Madira N Masala in Irving, where he tried his hands on a making a famous South Indian food, Masala Dosa.

James Talarico has travelled to Irving after campaigning at a series of grassroots campaign events across North Texas, targeting high-density voter areas in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex. The 37-year-old held a meet-and-greet with a Muslim community in Irving as part of his outreach in the Dallas-Fort Worth suburb.

Talarico has been in the news of late due to his controversial remarks regarding religion and gender, including his 2021 statement that 'God is nonbinary' and comments suggesting there are six genders.

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Talarico's Masala Dosa Skill Goes Viral

Amid his busy campaigning schedule ahead of the much-anticipated US midterm elections, James Talarico, who was in Irving to rally local support, took a lighthearted break to explore South Asian culinary tradition at Madira N Masala.

In a video that went viral on social media, the Democratic Senate Candidate for the US Senate was seen usual black suit, effortlessly spreading the fermented batter across the hot griddle as kitchen staff looked on and cheered. He was assisted by one of the restaurant's chefs, who guided him through the dosa-making process.

After spreading the dosa batter on the hot flat griddle, Talarico carefully added the potato masala filling and rolled the crisp, golden-brown dosa with guidance from the chef, before flipping it onto the plate, drawing applause from those present in the kitchen.

James Talarico making Masala Dosa is the energy we needed today. Rooting for a big win Texas!

#JamesTalarico #Dosa #DesiTwitter #Win Venkat (@Vasireddytdp123) October 30, 2026

Since the USA, especially in Texas, New York, Chicago, California, and Washington DC, has a large base of Indian community, politicians and candidates frequently reach out to South Asian voters through cultural events, visits to local businesses, and traditional food stops during peak election cycles.

The Democrats are often known for their inclusive campaign strategy, aiming to build strong ties with diaspora communities across major metropolitan hubs.

Who is James Talarico?

James Talarico is one of the young and dynamic figures in Texas politics. Before making a foray into politics, Talarico was a school teacher at Rhodes Middle School on the west side of San Antonio, where he taught sixth-grade English Literature.

He later served as an executive director for an education non-profit before being elected to the Texas House of Representatives in 2018 at the age of 29. A graduate of the University of Texas at Austin and Harvard University, James Talarico has also pursued studies at the Austin Presbyterian Theological Seminary.

Before standing for election to the U.S. Senate, Talarico served as a state representative in the Texas House since 2018, representing House District 50. During his time in the Texas Legislature, the Democratic lawmaker gained national attention for helping lead major legislative efforts, including co-authoring comprehensive school finance reforms and capping out-of-pocket insulin co-pays.

With the US midterm elections taking centre stage across the country ahead of the 2028 Presidential election, both parties are leaving no stone unturned to secure key battleground demographics. For candidates like Talarico, grassroots stops that bridge culture, community, and politics could prove decisive in flipping key suburban votes come Election Day.

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