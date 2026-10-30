Russian Airstrike On Izium: Bodies Of Four Victims Recovered From Rubble
"An update on the airstrike on the city of Izium. Following search and rescue operations, four civilian deaths have been confirmed so far," the statement said.
Fourteen people were injured. The emergency rescue operation at the site of the strike is ongoing. According to preliminary information, one more person may still be trapped under the rubble, the city administration added.Read also: Russian forces strike educational institution in Kharkiv
As reported, on October 29, Russian forces attacked Izium with aerial bombs. The strike partially destroyed the first through fifth floors of a building.
Earlier reports confirmed the death of a 55-year-old woman and 14 injuries. Two people were rescued from the rubble. According to the prosecutor's office, Russian forces used a FAB-500 aerial bomb equipped with a UMPK glide kit.
Photo: Izium City Military Administration
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