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Russian Forces Launch Over 20 Attacks On Dnipropetrovsk Region Overnight

Russian Forces Launch Over 20 Attacks On Dnipropetrovsk Region Overnight


Date: 2026-10-30 05:09:10

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Dnipropetrovsk Region Governor Oleksandr Hanzha reported this on Telegram.

He said an industrial facility and infrastructure were damaged in Dnipro, while a fire broke out in the Mykolaivka community in the Dnipro district.

Read also: Russian attacks leave over 350,000 without power in Dnipro and surrounding area

In the Nikopol district, the district center and the Marhanets, Myrove, Chervonohryhorivka and Pokrovske communities came under attack. In the Synelnykove district, Russian forces targeted the Mezhova community, damaging an outbuilding. In the Kamianske district, Russian forces struck the Bozhedarivka community.

Photo: Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration

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UkrinForm

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