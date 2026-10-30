Russian Forces Launch Over 20 Attacks On Dnipropetrovsk Region Overnight
He said an industrial facility and infrastructure were damaged in Dnipro, while a fire broke out in the Mykolaivka community in the Dnipro district.Read also: Russian attacks leave over 350,000 without power in Dnipro and surrounding area
In the Nikopol district, the district center and the Marhanets, Myrove, Chervonohryhorivka and Pokrovske communities came under attack. In the Synelnykove district, Russian forces targeted the Mezhova community, damaging an outbuilding. In the Kamianske district, Russian forces struck the Bozhedarivka community.
Photo: Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration
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