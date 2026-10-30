Eleven People Remain Hospitalized After Russian Strike On Dnipro Railway Station
"Eleven people injured in the Russian attack on the railway station remain in hospitals in Dnipro," he wrote.
Six of them are in serious condition, including an 11-year-old boy. Medical teams are providing all the injured with the necessary care.Read also: Russian forces launch over 20 attacks on Dnipropetrovsk region overnight
On October 29, a Russian jet-powered drone struck one of the platforms at the Dnipro railway station. Train No. 866, traveling from Dnipro to Zaporizhzhia, was at the station at the time of the attack. Fifteen people were killed in the strike.
A day of mourning has been declared in Dnipro on October 30.
Photo credit: Ukraine's State Emergency Service
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