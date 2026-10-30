Russian Drones Attack Four Districts Of Kyiv Region Over Past 24 Hours
In the Vyshhorod district, a private house and an outbuilding were damaged in an enemy attack.
In the Obukhiv district, three private houses, an outbuilding and an infrastructure facility were damaged.
In the Boryspil district, an infrastructure facility was damaged in the attack, while in the Brovary district, a private house was damaged.
According to the regional military administration, no one was killed or injured.Read also: Russian strikes on Kyiv kill one, injure another, damage homes and businesses
On the night of October 29-30, Russian forces attacked Ukraine with Iskander-M/S-400/KN-23 ballistic missiles, four Kh-59/69 guided air-to-surface missiles and more than 100 drones.
Photo: Ukraine's State Emergency Service
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