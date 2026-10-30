Azerbaijani Tar Virtuoso Elchin Hashimov Holds Masterclass In Khachmaz

By Alimat Aliyeva

A series of cultural events under the project "A Breath of Culture" is being held across Azerbaijan's regions, organised by the Scientific-Methodological and Professional Development Centre for Culture (MEMİM) of the Ministry of Culture, with the support of the Guba-Khachmaz Regional Department of Culture.

As part of MEMİM's "Dialogue on Art" initiative, a masterclass and discussion featuring People's Artist and Azerbaijani tar virtuoso Elchin Hashimov was held at the Heydar Aliyev Khachmaz District Cultural Centre.

Opening the event, MEMİM's acting director, Associate Professor and Doctor of Philosophy in Art Studies Vugar Gumbatov, said the project aims to promote the exchange of experience between renowned artists and young creative talents while raising awareness of Azerbaijan's national cultural heritage. He noted that the initiative also seeks to support the development of musical arts in the country's regions.

Fuad Orujov, acting head of the Guba-Khachmaz Regional Department of Culture, thanked MEMİM for organising the event in Khachmaz and emphasised the importance of such educational initiatives, particularly for children and young people.

The masterclass was moderated by Nijat Hasanazade, head of a MEMİM sector. During the session, Hashimov discussed ways to strengthen young performers' professional skills and theoretical knowledge. He also shared his views on the development of national musical traditions, the distinctive characteristics of tar performance and the importance of passing this artistic heritage on to future generations.

The programme featured performances by Hashimov, Huseyn Jafarov, a student of the Khachmaz Children's Music School, and Polad Amirbalaev, a student of the Guba Children's School of Arts. Students from Hashimov's class at the Azerbaijan National Conservatory – Mehdi Sadigzade, Araz Gasemi and Fateh Iskender – also performed. Siyavush Karimov accompanied the musicians on the nagara.

At the conclusion of the interactive meeting, Hashimov answered questions from participants.