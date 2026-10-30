National Library Opens Exhibition Honoring Victims Of Political Repression

By Alimat Aliyeva

The Azerbaijan National Library has opened its traditional book exhibition titled“October 30 – World Day of Remembrance for Victims of Political Repression” for visitors.

The exhibition features books, monographs and publications in Azerbaijani and foreign languages based on archival documents. The materials explore the lives, work and imprisonment of prominent Azerbaijani figures in science, culture and the arts who fell victim to Stalinist repression in the 20th century.

The displayed materials shed light on the tragic fate of tens of thousands of intellectuals and ordinary citizens persecuted by the Soviet regime between 1920 and 1950. They also highlight the legal and moral assessment of these events in Azerbaijan since the restoration of independence.