Azerbaijan Begins Fuel Exports To Kyrgyzstan As Bishkek Diversifies Supplies Beyond Russia

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Kyrgyzstan has begun receiving petroleum products from Azerbaijan and several other countries as part of efforts to diversify fuel imports and reduce its dependence on Russia, its traditionally dominant supplier.

Kanatbek Eshatov, President of the Association of Petroleum Product Traders of Kyrgyzstan, announced that initial fuel shipments had started arriving from Azerbaijan, Turkmenistan, Belarus, Türkiye, and China.

According to Eshatov, Kyrgyzstan is expanding its network of petroleum product suppliers to reduce the risks associated with relying heavily on a single source.

Russia has historically been the country's primary supplier of petroleum products. However, Bishkek is now seeking to broaden its import options to strengthen the stability of domestic fuel supplies.

As part of this diversification, the first shipments of fuel from China have also begun arriving in Kyrgyzstan by rail.

Eshatov noted that the domestic diesel market remains stable, although some shortages persist in gasoline supplies.

Kyrgyzstan's annual demand for petroleum products exceeds 1.5 million tonnes, making reliable imports an important factor in meeting domestic consumption needs.

The arrival of Azerbaijani petroleum products marks an expansion of the country's fuel export destinations in Central Asia, while providing Kyrgyzstan with an additional source of supply.

The development also reflects Bishkek's efforts to establish a more diversified fuel procurement system involving suppliers from the Caspian region and beyond.

However, Eshatov did not disclose the volume or value of the initial Azerbaijani shipments, nor did he specify whether additional deliveries had been agreed.