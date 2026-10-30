Azerbaijan And Georgia Prime Ministers Hold One-On-One Meeting In Sighnaghi

MENAFN - AzerNews) AzerNEWS Staff Read more

Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov and his Georgian counterpart Irakli Kobakhidze held a one-on-one meeting in the town of Sighnaghi, in Georgia's Kakheti region, on October 30.

The two prime ministers discussed various aspects of the strategic partnership between Azerbaijan and Georgia, current issues on the bilateral agenda, and prospects for further developing cooperation between the two countries.