Economic Relations Key Pillar Of Azerbaijan-Georgia Strategic Partnership, Kobakhidze Says

MENAFN - AzerNews) Qabil Ashirov Read more

Economic relations between Azerbaijan and Georgia are one of the key pillars of the strategic partnership between the two countries, Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze has said.

Kobakhidze made the remarks at the 11th meeting of the Azerbaijan-Georgia Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation, held in the Georgian town of Sighnaghi.

The prime minister stressed the particular importance of strengthening peace and stability in the South Caucasus, maintaining peaceful coexistence and continuing dialogue amid ongoing geopolitical changes in the region.

He welcomed the peace process launched between neighbouring countries, expressing hope that peace initiatives in the region would continue and create new opportunities for economic development.

According to Kobakhidze, strong relations and high-level political dialogue between Azerbaijan and Georgia provide an opportunity to make greater use of the potential of bilateral economic cooperation.

He emphasised that the two countries aim to increase the trade potential of Georgian products, diversify economic ties and expand investment activities.