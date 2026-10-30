Kyrgyzstan's Transport Ministry Receives Over 50 New Road Machinery Units

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Kyrgyzstan's Ministry of Transport and Communications has received more than 50 units of new specialized machinery for the country's road sector.

According to the press service of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan, Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers and Head of the Presidential Administration, Adylbek Kasymaliev handed over the keys to the new machinery at Turdakun Usubaliev Square during events marking the professional holiday of road transport and road infrastructure workers.

Transport and Communications Minister Talantbek Soltobaev presented the new specialized machinery, which includes dump trucks, motor graders, and loaders.

Adylbek Kasymaliev noted that upgrading the fleet of specialized machinery would strengthen the material and technical base of the country's road sector, support road construction, and improve the quality and efficiency of repair works.

Furthermore, Adylbek Kasymaliev then proceeded to the Toktogul Satylganov Kyrgyz National Philharmonic, where he attended a ceremony dedicated to the professional holiday of road sector workers.

Kyrgyzstan's road transport and road infrastructure sectors are overseen by the Ministry of Transport and Communications, which is responsible for the development, construction, maintenance, and repair of the country's road network.

Road infrastructure is an important component of Kyrgyzstan's transport system, connecting domestic regions and providing access to international transport corridors. The development of the road network is also relevant to the country's role in regional trade and transit transportation.