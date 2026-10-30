Azerbaijan-Georgia Economic Cooperation Commission Holds 11Th Meeting (PHOTO)

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The 11th meeting of the Joint Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation between Azerbaijan and Georgia was held in Sighnaghi town, Kakheti region of Georgia, co-chaired by Prime Ministers Ali Asadov and Irakli Kobakhidze.

This was reported by the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

According to the report, the meeting included an exchange of views on the current state and future development prospects of the strategic partnership between Azerbaijan and Georgia, as well as on expanding cooperation in areas such as trade and economy, investment, energy, transport and transit, agriculture, culture, and humanitarian affairs.

Asadov noted that high-level political dialogue and reciprocal visits play a decisive role in the development of bilateral relations. In this context, it was highlighted that the agreements reached during the state visit of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev to Georgia in April of this year, as well as the visit of the Prime Minister of Georgia to Azerbaijan in May, have reaffirmed the strategic nature of the cooperation between the two nations and provided fresh impetus for the expansion of collaboration across various sectors.

During the meeting, it was emphasized with satisfaction that Azerbaijan and Georgia cooperate effectively within the framework of international organizations, demonstrating mutual support, particularly regarding issues of state sovereignty and territorial integrity.

The positive dynamics of trade and economic cooperation were highly commended. At the meeting, it was highlighted that Georgia is one of Azerbaijan's key trading partners. The meeting noted that in the first nine months of the current year, trade turnover between the two countries increased by 42%, surpassing the total figure for the previous year and approaching $1 billion.

The meeting also remarked that cooperation in the investment sphere is developing successfully, with Azerbaijan being one of the largest investors in the Georgian economy.

Emphasizing the positive momentum in the implementation of joint investment projects, the opening of a new hotel in Tbilisi, realized by an Azerbaijani investor, was cited as a prime example of this cooperation.

During the meeting, it was stressed that the energy sector is one of the key pillars of the strategic partnership between Azerbaijan and Georgia. The meeting highlighted that large-scale joint energy projects, such as the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan oil pipeline and the Southern Gas Corridor, have played a significant role in ensuring energy security for both the region and Europe.

The meeting emphasized the successful ongoing cooperation in the electric power sector, highlighting that Azerbaijan provided prompt assistance in response to a request from the Georgian side following a crisis in Georgia's energy system in July this year.

During the meeting, special attention was devoted to the prospects for cooperation in the field of renewable energy. The importance of ongoing efforts to establish a corridor for the transport of green energy to Europe, involving both Azerbaijan and Georgia, was underscored.

Cooperation in the transport and transit sector was also a primary topic of discussion. The meeting noted that Azerbaijan and Georgia serve as key partners in the development of international transport corridors, with particular emphasis on the importance of joint efforts to enhance the competitiveness and transit potential of the Middle Corridor. Issues regarding the expansion of border-crossing capabilities within the framework of transport infrastructure development were also reviewed.

The significance of the project to establish a joint border-crossing point, "Silk Road (Aghstafa) – Abreshumis Gza (Gardabani)", on the Azerbaijan-Georgia state border was highlighted. Confidence was expressed that the document intended for signing during the meeting, concerning the practical implementation of this project, would contribute to accelerating the relevant work.

The meeting emphasized significant potential for developing cooperation in the agricultural sector. Confidence was expressed that the bilateral documents to be signed during the meeting, covering plant quarantine and protection, as well as veterinary matters, would help simplify relevant control procedures and increase the mutual trade of agricultural products.

The meeting also addressed issues related to environmental protection and the efficient use of water resources. Emphasizing the strategic importance of the Kura river basin for both countries, the necessity of increasing joint efforts toward the protection, prevention of pollution, and sustainable management of transboundary water resources was noted.

The meeting noted that cultural and humanitarian cooperation constitutes an important component of Azerbaijan-Georgia relations. The special role of interaction in the fields of culture, education, and humanitarian affairs in preserving and developing the historical ties of friendship between the two peoples was stressed.

Members of the delegations delivered reports regarding the issues on the agenda.

At the conclusion of the meeting, Prime Ministers Ali Asadov and Irakli Kobakhidze signed the Protocol of the 11th meeting of the Joint Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation between Azerbaijan and Georgia.