European Parliament Delegation Visits Kazakhstan's Kuryk Port

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)A delegation of the European Parliament visited Kazakhstan's Kuryk port in the Mangystau region to learn about its infrastructure, operational capacity, and role in the development of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (Middle Corridor), Kazakhstan Railways national company announced today.

The delegation was received by Bakytkerey Alibekov, Deputy Director for Operations at Kuryk Port LLP, who briefed the visitors on the port's activities, production facilities, infrastructure and logistics potential.

Particular attention was paid to the port's role in developing the Middle Corridor and prospects for strengthening international transport and logistics cooperation.

Located on the eastern coast of the Caspian Sea, south of the port of Aktau, Kuryk port is situated in a natural bay that provides more favorable weather conditions for cargo handling operations, particularly the loading and unloading of railway wagons onto ferries.

The port's ferry complex is designed to handle grain, oil products, fertilizers, chemicals and other types of cargo.

In the first six months of 2026, Kuryk Port LLP handled 884,800 tonnes of cargo. Of this volume, 475,500 tonnes were transported by rail, including 242,300 tonnes of exports and 233,200 tonnes of imports, while road transport accounted for 306,200 tonnes, comprising 151,400 tonnes of exports and 154,800 tonnes of imports. A further 104,100 tonnes of grain were handled through the port's grain terminal.

In 2025, the total volume of cargo handled through Kuryk port amounted to 1.956 million tonnes.