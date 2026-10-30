Nar CEO Leads Digital Technology Training (PHOTO)

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Affordable mobile operator Nar has organized a training session entitled“How the Digital World Works: Understanding the Internet” for beneficiaries of the DOST Centre for Inclusive Development and Creativity and participants in the Volunteer DOST programme, as part of its ongoing cooperation with the Centre. Led by Nar CEO Ozgur Genc, the session provided young people with a deeper understanding of how the internet works and the opportunities offered by digital technologies. Approximately 100 people attended the training.

During the session, participants learned how the internet operates, how devices connect to networks, how data is transmitted over the internet and how web pages are displayed on screens. Key technological innovations that have shaped the development of the internet, the distinction between the web and the internet, and the functions of the Domain Name System (DNS) and servers were also explained through simple, accessible examples. The interactive format encouraged participants to explore the subject and engage in discussions.

Before the training session, Elnara Ansari, Director of the DOST Centre for Inclusive Development and Creativity, introduced Nar CEO Ozgur Genc, and company representatives to the Centre's activities. During the visit, the guests explored the facilities available in the training studios, learned about the activities conducted there, and observed the training process.

Nar considers inclusivity one of its core priorities and recognizes the importance of ensuring that young people from vulnerable groups can benefit from digital opportunities. Through its initiatives, the company contributes to the development of digital knowledge and skills and helps expand access to information and technology. Its partnership with the DOST Centre for Inclusive Development and Creativity also aims to help children from vulnerable groups become more familiar with the digital world, acquire new knowledge and gain greater opportunities for personal development.

Currently serving 2.2 million subscribers, Nar has been Azerbaijan's leading mobile operator in terms of the Customer Loyalty Index for the past seven years. This achievement reflects Nar's consistently customer-focused strategy. The mobile operator provides its customers with reliable, high-quality telecommunications services, a range of internet packages and modern eSIM technology at affordable prices.