AIXTRON Orders More Than Double As AI Data Centre Communications Drive Equipment Demand

MENAFN - Zex PR Wire)German semiconductor equipment manufacturer AIXTRON reported a sharp increase in third quarter order intake, supported by demand for equipment used in optoelectronics and power electronics. The company said orders rose 122% year over year to €274.9 million, reflecting stronger demand for laser applications used in AI data centre communications.

The results offer another indication that the expansion of AI infrastructure is creating opportunities for specialised equipment suppliers. AIXTRON develops deposition equipment used in the production of semiconductor materials for applications including optical communications, power electronics and advanced computing.

Optoelectronics contributes to order growth

Approximately 68% of AIXTRON's third quarter equipment orders came from optoelectronics, while power electronics accounted for around 24%. The strong contribution from optoelectronics reflects growing interest in technologies that support high speed data transmission.

AI data centres require extensive communication between processors, memory and networking systems. As computing infrastructure expands, optical technologies can help move large amounts of information between systems while addressing performance and energy efficiency requirements.

This creates demand for components such as lasers and optical devices, as well as the specialised manufacturing equipment used to produce them.

Production and profitability remain important

AIXTRON recorded third quarter revenue of €183.6 million, within its previously communicated guidance range. The company confirmed its full year 2026 outlook and said its production ramp remained on schedule.

For equipment manufacturers, order intake can provide an early indication of future business activity, but orders do not immediately translate into recognised revenue. Delivery schedules, customer acceptance and production timelines influence when sales are recorded.

The company therefore needs to convert its stronger order pipeline into equipment deliveries while maintaining profitability and operational efficiency.

What investors will monitor next

Investors will be watching whether demand for optical communications equipment remains strong and whether AIXTRON can maintain its order momentum into 2027. The pace of AI data centre construction and investment in high speed networking will remain important external factors.

The results show that AI infrastructure investment is creating demand across a wider range of semiconductor technologies, including the equipment used to manufacture specialised optical and power components.