Linde Raises Annual Earnings Outlook As AI Semiconductor Demand Boosts Electronics Sales

MENAFN - Zex PR Wire)Industrial gases company Linde raised its full year adjusted earnings forecast after reporting stronger third quarter results, supported by increased demand from the electronics industry. The company benefited from the expansion of semiconductor manufacturing and investment in AI infrastructure, highlighting the role of industrial gas suppliers in the technology supply chain.

Linde reported adjusted earnings per share of $4.59 for the third quarter, an increase of 9% from a year earlier and above the analyst estimate of $4.52. Sales rose 9% to $9.4 billion, while its electronics business recorded 15% growth.

Semiconductor manufacturing supports electronics growth

Linde supplies industrial gases including oxygen, nitrogen and hydrogen to customers across manufacturing, healthcare and other industries. Its electronics division serves semiconductor producers that require specialised gases and materials during chip manufacturing.

Advanced semiconductor production depends on tightly controlled manufacturing environments and reliable supplies of high purity gases. As manufacturers increase capacity for AI processors and high performance computing chips, demand for these materials can rise alongside investment in new fabrication facilities.

The 15% increase in electronics sales suggests that the expansion of semiconductor production is supporting suppliers beyond chip designers and equipment manufacturers.

Investment supports long term customer relationships

Linde has been investing in infrastructure to serve semiconductor customers. The company previously announced an investment of approximately $1 billion in Arizona and secured a long term agreement to supply ultra high purity gases to a major semiconductor manufacturer.

Such projects can create recurring business opportunities because semiconductor facilities require continuous access to specialised industrial gases. However, the investment also requires substantial capital and careful planning around customer production schedules.

Linde raised its 2026 adjusted earnings per share outlook to between $17.82 and $17.92, compared with its earlier range of $17.70 to $17.90.

What investors will monitor next

Investors will be watching whether electronics demand remains strong and whether Linde can maintain earnings growth across its wider industrial customer base. Changes in manufacturing activity, energy costs and customer investment plans may influence future performance.

The results demonstrate how industrial gas companies can benefit from the semiconductor expansion without directly manufacturing chips. As AI infrastructure grows, specialised materials and essential production services are becoming increasingly important parts of the technology economy.