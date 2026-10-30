Trent Reports 22.5% Revenue Growth As Retail Expansion Continues In India MUMBAI, India, October 30, 2026

MENAFN - Zex PR Wire)Indian retail company Trent reported a 22.5% year over year increase in second quarter revenue, supported by continued activity across its retail operations. The Tata Group company generated revenue of ₹5,788 crore in the September quarter, compared with ₹4,724 crore in the corresponding period last year.

Net profit increased 8.6% to ₹490 crore, while earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation rose 29.6% to ₹1,054 crore. The results indicate that revenue growth remained strong, although profit growth was more moderate.

Revenue growth remains the central strength

Trent operates retail businesses including Westside and Zudio, serving customers across different segments of India's consumer market. Its performance provides insight into spending patterns, retail expansion and the ability of organised retailers to attract customers in a competitive environment.

The company's second quarter revenue growth suggests that demand for its products and retail formats remained supportive. However, revenue expansion alone does not determine the quality of earnings. Investors also need to consider operating costs, inventory management, store productivity and the margins generated by additional sales.

Trent's EBITDA margin improved to 18.2%, compared with 17% in the same quarter last year. This indicates that operating earnings grew faster than revenue, offering a positive sign for operating efficiency.

Leadership transition adds another development

The company also announced a change in its board leadership. Noel Tata is scheduled to retire as chairman on November 11, 2026, and become chairman emeritus from November 12. Bahram Vakil is set to take over as chairman.

Leadership changes can attract investor attention, particularly when a company is expanding its business and managing a broad retail portfolio. The transition will be watched for its potential implications for governance, strategy and future capital allocation.

What investors will monitor next

Investors will be watching whether Trent can sustain its revenue growth, maintain margins and expand its retail network without increasing operating costs disproportionately. Consumer spending, competition and store level productivity will remain important indicators.

The latest results show that the company continues to expand its revenue base, but the slower growth in net profit compared with sales highlights the importance of monitoring costs and profitability as the business grows.