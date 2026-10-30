Azerbaijan's Aghdam Hosts Meeting Of Environmental Working Group (PHOTO)
The meeting is attended by representatives from relevant state agencies, the Special Representations of the President of Azerbaijan in the Aghdam, Fuzuli, Khojavand, Jabrayil, Gubadli, Zangilan, Aghdara, Khojaly, Shusha, Lachin, and Kalbajar districts, as well as in the city of Khankendi. The participants include representatives from the Restoration, Construction, and Management Services.
The meeting focuses on the implementation of environmental requirements regarding the execution of infrastructure projects and the removal of vegetation in the liberated territories.
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