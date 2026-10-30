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Formuepleje Becomes Part Of The Jyske Bank Group


Date: 2026-10-30 05:02:50

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Jyske Bank A/S' acquisition of FP Kapital A/S (Formuepleje) will be completed with effect from 2 November 2026.

Yours faithfully,
Jyske Bank

Contact: Birger Krøgh Nielsen, CFO, tel. +45 25 26 92 42.

Attachment

  • Formuepleje becomes part of the Jyske Bank Group

MENAFN30102026004107003653ID1111889015


GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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