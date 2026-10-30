Crestline Selected To Manage Aloft By Marriott Indianapolis Downtown

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) FAIRFAX, Va., Oct. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crestline Hotels & Resorts, LLC today announced it has been selected to manage the 128-room Aloft by Marriott Indianapolis Downtown. The hotel blends contemporary style with technology-focused amenities and offers convenient access to many local attractions including Massachusetts Avenue, Gainbridge Fieldhouse and the city's downtown dining scene.

The hotel's public spaces are designed for comfort and connection, with craft cocktails at WXYZ® Bar, games in the Re:mix® lounge and snacks available around the clock at RE:FUEL®. Guest rooms feature contemporary décor, nine-foot ceilings, and complimentary Wi-Fi. Additional amenities include 348 square feet of event space, an on-site fitness center and valet parking for a fee.

“We welcome Aloft Indianapolis Downtown as the newest member of Crestline's Essential Collection, a group of trusted, contemporary hotels within our portfolio that deliver dependable comfort, consistency and everyday convenience,” said James Carroll, President and Chief Executive Officer of Crestline Hotels & Resorts.“The hotel offers a distinctive guest experience in a great location, and we look forward to bringing Crestline's signature customer service, with an emphasis on quality, efficiency and reliability.”

Aloft by Marriott Indianapolis Downtown is located at 136 East Market Street in Indianapolis, Indiana, and is 14 miles from Indianapolis International Airport. For reservations and more information, visit the hotel's website or call 317-755-2399.

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About Crestline Hotels & Resorts

Crestline Hotels & Resorts LLC is one of the nation's largest independent hospitality management companies. Founded in 2000, the company presently manages 110 hotels, resorts, and conference centers with more than 15,400 rooms in 24 states and the District of Columbia. Crestline manages properties under such well-regarded brands as Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt, IHG, and Choice as well as independent, private label hotels and conference centers throughout the United States. For more information, visit: .

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