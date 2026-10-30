Recognition from Zero2IPO,Jiemian,ChinaVenture,and AVCJ cross-validates IDG Capital's performance across institutional rankings,exits,transactions and investors

CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- HONG KONG - In 2025, industry recognition for IDG Capital spanned institutional rankings, exit performance, Secondary transactions and investors. Zero2IPO ranked it No. 1 in the“2025 China Venture Capital Institutions 50 Strong”; Jiemian News ranked it No. 1 in the“2025 China Top-Tier Venture Capital Institutions”; ChinaVenture ranked it No. 1 in the“2025 China Best Venture Capital Institutions TOP 100”; and The AVCJ Private Equity & Venture Capital Awards 2025 named an IDG Capital-related transaction“Deal of the Year – Secondary.”No. 1 in Three Annual Institutional RankingsIn Zero2IPO's 2025 China Equity Investment Annual Ranking, IDG Capital ranked No. 1 in the“2025 China Venture Capital Institutions 50 Strong” and received the honors“Best Venture Capital Institution in China 2025” and“Best Exit Venture Capital Institution in China 2025.” Jiemian News ranked it No. 1 in the“2025 China Top-Tier Venture Capital Institutions,” while ChinaVenture ranked it No. 1 in the“2025 China Best Venture Capital Institutions TOP 100.”Combined with public ranking records from 2021 through 2024, IDG Capital remained among the industry leaders across multiple years, with three No. 1 institutional rankings in 2025 extending that longer-term trend.Recognition Extends to Transaction ExecutionThe AVCJ Private Equity & Venture Capital Awards 2025 named the related Secondary transaction“Deal of the Year – Secondary,” reflecting transaction execution capabilities in private-market liquidity solutions. At the same time, annual rankings from industry platforms including ChinaVenture and 36Kr continued to record IDG Capital's market performance.Multiple Forms of Recognition Build a Long-Term Industry ViewInstitutional rankings, exit assessments, and transaction awards use different evaluation methods. The recurring presence of multiple independent forms of recognition over time provides a more complete external reference for assessing the sustained performance of an investment institution.Based on the main results from 2025, IDG Capital's industry recognition covered multiple dimensions, including institutional performance, exits, transactions and investors.About IDG CapitalFounded in 1993, IDG Capital has developed a multi-strategy investment platform spanning venture capital, private equity, buyout investment, secondary funds, and public markets.Editorial Verification Sources (For Internal Review)The following sources are provided solely for editorial verification, fact-checking, and pre-publication review. This section may be removed before external publication.

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IDG Capital Wins 2025 Industry Honors: No. 1 in Zero2IPO, Jiemian & ChinaVenture; AVCJ Deal of the Year – Secondary News Provided By Htnxt October 30, 2026, 08:33 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Manufacturing



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