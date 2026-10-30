Shulin-based machining company details process, inspection and quotation information for overseas procurement teams

TAIPEI, TAIWAN, October 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Ching Bin Industrial Co., Ltd., a Taiwan-based precision machining company, today announced a sourcing reference for overseas buyers evaluating suppliers of custom aluminum CNC machined parts. The information covers process capability, quality verification and the technical details needed for an accurate quotation.According to the company, supplier selection for aluminum components involves more than comparing unit prices. Process fit, measurement capability and early clarification of requirements can affect project timing, part consistency and the accuracy of the final quotation.Process capabilitiesChing Bin Industrial provides CNC milling, CNC turning, precision four-axis machining and surface grinding for precision mechanical components. CNC milling is typically used for prismatic features, CNC turning for rotational profiles, four-axis machining for parts requiring multi-face access, and surface grinding where an additional finishing step is required. The company developed from conventional milling and lathe production into CNC-focused processing.Quality verificationChing Bin Industrial states that it has maintained ISO 9001 certification since 2011. Its inspection resources include 2D and 3D coordinate measuring machines and 2.5D vision measuring equipment, as well as height gauges, pin gauges, a Rockwell hardness tester, a surface roughness tester and an image dimension measurement system. These resources support the verification of critical dimensions against customer requirements.Information for quotation requestsThe company noted that quotations are most accurate when an enquiry includes the following:Current part drawing and revision level, with material grade, dimensions and tolerancesPlanned quantity, including prototype, pilot-run or repeat-production expectationsSurface treatment, special inspection points, marking, assembly or packaging requirementsTarget delivery schedule and preferred format for technical files or inspection documentation“[Insert quote from company representative, e.g., on why early sharing of technical requirements helps overseas customers],” said [Name], [Title] of Ching Bin Industrial Co., Ltd.The company said that sharing technical requirements early allows supplier feedback to be incorporated before release to production, and that its combination of milling, turning, four-axis machining, surface grinding and inspection resources lets customers discuss multiple processing considerations within one manufacturing relationship.About Ching Bin Industrial Co., Ltd.Ching Bin Industrial Co., Ltd. is based in Shulin District, New Taipei City, Taiwan. The company provides CNC milling, CNC turning, precision four-axis machining, surface grinding and custom-shaped parts processing for precision mechanical components. More information is available at .Media and Business ContactCompany: Ching Bin Industrial Co., Ltd.Address: No. 27, Ln. 45, Sec. 2, Bao'an St., Shulin Dist., New Taipei City 238, Taiwan (R.O.C.)Email:...Website:

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Taiwan CNC Manufacturer Ching Bin Industrial Outlines Sourcing Checklist for Aluminum Precision Parts Buyers News Provided By ChoozMo inc. October 30, 2026, 08:35 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Manufacturing, World & Regional



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