Circularo Achieves ISO/IEC 27018:2025 Certification, Strengthening Privacy Protection In Cloud Services

Circularo

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, October 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Circularo, a leading digital trust platform for secure electronic signatures, trusted document workflows, and digital transactions, has achieved certification against ISO/IEC 27018:2025, the international standard providing guidelines for the protection of personally identifiable information (PII) in public cloud environments where the cloud service provider acts as a PII processor.

The certification strengthens Circularo's existing information and cloud security framework and represents another step in the company's continued investment in protecting customer data, maintaining regulatory alignment, and building trust into the infrastructure supporting digital transactions.

Published in August 2025, ISO/IEC 27018:2025 is the latest edition of the international standard dedicated specifically to privacy protection in public cloud computing. It establishes control objectives and implementation guidance for protecting PII processed by cloud service providers, building on ISO/IEC 27002:2022 and the privacy principles defined in ISO/IEC 29100. The standard addresses the responsibilities of cloud providers as PII processors and supports greater transparency, accountability, and control over how personal information is handled throughout the cloud service lifecycle.

For Circularo, the timing of this certification is particularly relevant. Digital trust platforms increasingly operate at the intersection of documents, identities, signatures, approvals, and evidence, meaning that the information entrusted to them can include significant amounts of personally identifiable and otherwise sensitive data. Protecting that information therefore cannot be treated as a separate privacy exercise. It has to be part of the way the platform is designed, operated, and governed.

ISO/IEC 27018 adds this privacy dimension to the security foundation Circularo has been building through a series of internationally recognized standards and certifications. ISO/IEC 27001 provides the broader information security management framework, while ISO/IEC 27017 addresses security controls specifically relevant to cloud services. ISO/IEC 27018 builds on these foundations by focusing on the protection of PII when cloud services process personal information on behalf of their customers.

Together, these standards reflect an increasingly important principle for cloud-based digital trust: security and privacy cannot be separated from the service itself.

Circularo has continued to strengthen this foundation over the past year. The company renewed its ISO 9001 and ISO/IEC 27001 certifications, reinforcing its quality management and information security management systems, and subsequently achieved ISO/IEC 27017 certification to extend those controls into the specific challenges of cloud environments.

The new ISO/IEC 27018:2025 certification adds another layer by addressing the privacy responsibilities that arise when organizations entrust personal information to cloud-based services. This includes the protection of PII throughout its collection, storage, processing, transmission, and deletion, as well as clearer expectations around the respective responsibilities of cloud providers and their customers.

This layered approach is particularly important for Circularo because its platform is used to manage processes where information security, privacy, identity, and legal validity increasingly intersect. Electronic signatures and document workflows may begin with a simple transaction, but the underlying process can involve identity verification, personal information, organizational records, approvals, audit trails, certificates, and evidence that may need to remain trustworthy for years.

The role of a digital trust platform is therefore not simply to move these processes into the cloud. It is to provide an environment in which organizations can digitize them without losing control over the information and evidence those processes create.

ISO/IEC 27018:2025 strengthens that proposition by providing an internationally recognized framework specifically for the protection of personal information in public cloud environments. For customers, it provides additional assurance that privacy considerations are addressed through structured controls and governance rather than relying solely on contractual commitments or individual technical measures.

The certification also complements Circularo's broader regulatory and trust framework, which includes ISO 9001, ISO/IEC 27001, ISO/IEC 27017, eIDAS requirements for Advanced Electronic Signatures, and the Dubai Electronic Security Center Cloud Service Provider Security Standard. Together, these frameworks address different but interconnected dimensions of trusted digital operations: quality, information security, cloud security, privacy, legal trust, and regional cybersecurity requirements.

“Digital trust increasingly depends on what happens around a transaction as much as on the transaction itself,” said Andrei Mochola, Chief Operating Officer at Circularo.“Documents, identities, personal information, signatures, and evidence all become part of a digital process that organizations need to control and protect. ISO/IEC 27018:2025 strengthens the privacy dimension of that responsibility and complements the security and cloud controls we have already established through ISO/IEC 27001 and ISO/IEC 27017.”

As organizations continue moving critical processes into cloud environments, the question is no longer whether security and privacy should be considered. It is whether they are built into the operating model of the services organizations depend on.

For Circularo, ISO/IEC 27018:2025 is another step toward that model: a digital trust platform designed not only to enable digital transactions, but to protect the information, identities, and evidence that make those transactions trustworthy.

About Circularo

Founded in 2013, Circularo is a leading provider of digital trust platforms for secure eSigning, trusted document workflows, and sovereign shared digital services, trusted by governments, enterprises, and institutions across the Middle East and globally. With a focus on quality, compliance, and security, Circularo enables organisations to digitise, automate, and govern document-centric processes while maintaining full control, legal reliability, and trust.

Its platform supports both enterprise and multi-entity shared service environments, helping organisations deploy trusted digital workflows with strong governance, data control, and regulatory alignment across complex institutional ecosystems. Circularo complies with key international standards and regulations, including International Organization for Standardization ISO/IEC 9001, ISO/IEC 27001, ISO/IEC 27017, ISO/IEC 27018, eIDAS, DESC CSP Security Standard and General Data Protection Regulation.

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Circularo Achieves ISO/IEC 27018:2025 Certification, Strengthening Privacy Protection in Cloud Services News Provided By Circularo October 30, 2026, 08:41 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, Conferences & Trade Fairs, IT Industry, Insurance Industry, International Organizations, Law, Social Media, Technology, Telecommunications, World & Regional...



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