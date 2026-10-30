Top Mahjong Tiles Manufacturer: Hangzhou Ava Acrylic Technology Co., Ltd. Expands Its Global Business

Best American Mahjong Sets

HANGZHOU, ZHEJIANG, CHINA, October 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / --

Hangzhou Ava Acrylic Technology Co., Ltd. is strengthening its position in the international mahjong manufacturing industry through its focus on American mahjong products, acrylic materials, and customized game accessories. As the popularity of American Mahjong continues to grow across North America and other international markets, demand for professionally manufactured mahjong tiles and coordinated accessories has created new opportunities for specialized suppliers. Established in 2016, Hangzhou Ava Acrylic Technology Co., Ltd. has developed a product portfolio covering mahjong tiles, racks, mats, storage products, and related accessories. With a focus on product design, research and development, manufacturing, and OEM/ODM services, the company is building its business around the changing requirements of international distributors, retailers, and private-label brands.

A Specialized Manufacturer in the Growing Mahjong Market

The global mahjong market has experienced growing interest as the traditional tile game reaches new consumer groups and becomes increasingly popular in recreational, social, and lifestyle markets. In particular, American Mahjong has developed a strong presence in the United States, where the game is enjoyed in households, community clubs, social gatherings, and organized events. Its growing popularity has also created opportunities for manufacturers offering specialized tiles, accessories, and complete playing sets.

For suppliers, the market is no longer limited to the production of traditional mahjong tiles. Consumers and commercial buyers are paying greater attention to product appearance, material quality, accessory coordination, packaging, and personalized designs. Acrylic mahjong products, decorative racks, customized mats, and storage accessories have become important elements of the broader product category.

Hangzhou Ava Acrylic Technology Co., Ltd. has positioned its business around these changing market requirements. The company specializes in the research, development, and manufacturing of American mahjong products, offering a comprehensive selection that includes acrylic mahjong sets, melamine mahjong tiles, hand-carved mahjong sets, mahjong racks, playing mats, bags, boxes, tables, dice, and scoring chips.

This product coverage allows the company to serve different purchasing requirements within the same market. Rather than focusing exclusively on individual tile products, it provides coordinated accessories and supporting products that can be incorporated into complete mahjong collections. For distributors and retailers, this approach creates opportunities to develop more comprehensive product offerings for their customers.

Product Development and Manufacturing Capabilities

Product development is an important part of the competitive mahjong manufacturing industry. As consumer preferences become more diverse, manufacturers need to provide products that combine attractive designs with practical functionality and consistent manufacturing standards.

Hangzhou Ava Acrylic Technology Co., Ltd. emphasizes product design, research and development, and manufacturing as part of its business operations. Its product development covers different materials, appearances, structures, and accessory configurations to serve buyers with varying requirements.

Acrylic products are an important part of the company's manufacturing portfolio. This material allows manufacturers to explore different colors, patterns, transparency effects, and surface finishes, making it suitable for developing distinctive mahjong collections. The company also offers melamine and hand-carved mahjong products, providing customers with additional choices in terms of material and design.

For international buyers, product consistency is particularly important. Tile dimensions, surface finishing, printing quality, color matching, and overall workmanship can influence the appearance and usability of a complete set. Manufacturers must maintain attention to these details throughout production to ensure that products meet customer expectations.

According to its published company information, Hangzhou Ava Acrylic Technology Co., Ltd. operates production equipment including CNC engraving machines, laser cutting equipment, injection molding machines, and automated polishing systems. These facilities support different stages of acrylic product processing and mahjong accessory manufacturing. The company also describes the use of automated inspection equipment to check product dimensions and appearance.

With its manufacturing and product development capabilities, the company continues to serve customers looking for standard mahjong products as well as customized collections for different commercial markets.

Mahjong Racks: Expanding the Company's Accessory Product Range

Alongside mahjong tiles, accessories have become an increasingly important part of the modern mahjong market. Mahjong Racks are among the products offered by Hangzhou Ava Acrylic Technology Co., Ltd., providing customers with additional choices when developing coordinated mahjong collections.

Mahjong racks are designed to organize tiles during gameplay and help players arrange their hands conveniently. Their appearance and construction can also influence the overall presentation of a mahjong set. As a result, buyers increasingly consider racks not only as functional accessories but also as products that complement the design and material of the tiles.

The company offers different rack options, including acrylic racks, wooden racks, and tile pushers. Its acrylic products include single-layer and double-layer designs, while its wooden range features different shapes and finishes. These options allow distributors and retailers to develop collections for different customer preferences and price positioning.

For manufacturers, producing mahjong racks requires attention to dimensions, material selection, edge finishing, structural stability, and compatibility with the intended tile products. In the acrylic segment, smooth edges and consistent surface quality are particularly relevant to the finished appearance.

Hangzhou Ava Acrylic Technology Co., Ltd. also supports customized orders, giving business buyers opportunities to discuss product designs and branding requirements. This flexibility is relevant to private-label companies and retailers seeking distinctive accessories for their own mahjong collections.

By including Mahjong Racks in its wider product portfolio, the company can serve customers looking for more than standalone tile sets and support the development of coordinated product collections.

Mahjong Mat: Supporting Complete Mahjong Product Collections

The Mahjong Mat is another important product category in the company's business. As American Mahjong becomes more popular in home entertainment and social settings, table accessories are receiving greater attention from both consumers and commercial buyers.

A mahjong mat helps establish a dedicated playing surface while contributing to the appearance and organization of the playing area. For retailers, mats also provide an opportunity to expand product collections with complementary accessories that can be sold alongside mahjong tiles and racks.

Hangzhou Ava Acrylic Technology Co., Ltd. offers different Mahjong Mat options, including printed mats, reversible designs, and products with finished edges. Its published product information includes mats with anti-slip rubber bases and printed upper surfaces. Different thicknesses and dimensions are available across its listed product options.

These variations give buyers opportunities to select products according to their retail positioning and customer requirements. Some customers may prefer simple designs that coordinate with existing table settings, while others may look for distinctive printed patterns and customized appearances.

Product manufacturing requires attention to printing quality, material selection, edge finishing, dimensional consistency, and the overall condition of the finished surface. For wholesale buyers, these details are important when evaluating product quality and preparing collections for retail distribution.

The company also provides customization services, which can support customers seeking specific designs and coordinated branding. Together with mahjong tiles and Mahjong Racks, Mahjong Mat products contribute to a broader offering that addresses the needs of American Mahjong players and commercial buyers.

OEM/ODM Customization and International Cooperation

Customization has become an important competitive factor in the international mahjong industry. As more retailers and brands introduce their own product collections, they increasingly seek manufacturers capable of supporting individual design requirements rather than supplying only standard products.

Hangzhou Ava Acrylic Technology Co., Ltd. offers OEM and ODM services covering materials, colors, engraving, logos, and packaging. These services provide opportunities for distributors, wholesalers, retailers, and private-label brands to develop mahjong products according to their own market positioning.

For example, buyers may request particular acrylic colors, customized tile artwork, personalized rack designs, or coordinated packaging. Such requirements can help retailers establish a consistent visual identity across different products and create more distinctive collections for their target customers.

The company's manufacturing setup supports both standard orders and customized production projects. It also indicates that product samples can be provided for evaluation before larger orders are confirmed. This process allows buyers to review product appearance, materials, and specifications before moving forward with production.

Quality management is another important part of international cooperation. According to the company's published information, it maintains inspection procedures covering product dimensions and appearance. It also states that its product materials have undergone testing by UL Solutions, with documentation addressing applicable U.S. consumer product safety requirements. Buyers should confirm the relevant reports and compliance documentation for their specific products and destination markets.

For overseas customers, communication and delivery arrangements are also important. The company provides support throughout the purchasing process, including sample evaluation, customization discussions, production updates, and after-sales service. These services can help establish more efficient cooperation with international business partners.

North American Market Development and Future Opportunities

North America represents an important market for American Mahjong products. The game's established community, growing recreational appeal, and presence in social and family activities have created demand for complete playing sets and related accessories.

Hangzhou Ava Acrylic Technology Co., Ltd. identifies the United States as its core market and reports serving customers across North America, Europe, and other international regions. Its company information also indicates annual export revenue exceeding one million U.S. dollars and more than 10,000 customer service engagements worldwide.

These reported figures reflect the company's focus on international business development and its participation in the growing American Mahjong product market.

For manufacturers, maintaining a presence in overseas markets requires continuous attention to consumer preferences. Product designs that appeal to American Mahjong players may differ from those preferred in other regions. Buyers may also have different expectations regarding tile configurations, packaging styles, accessory materials, and retail presentation.

The ability to adapt products to these requirements is therefore an important consideration for long-term business development. Manufacturers with experience in product customization and international customer service can create additional opportunities for cooperation with distributors and brands.

Looking ahead, the mahjong industry is expected to continue benefiting from growing interest in recreational activities, social entertainment, and personalized lifestyle products. As consumers seek more distinctive mahjong collections, demand for customized tiles and coordinated accessories may provide further opportunities for specialized manufacturers.

Hangzhou Ava Acrylic Technology Co., Ltd. is participating in this development through its focus on American mahjong products, manufacturing capabilities, and international OEM/ODM services. Its product range, including Mahjong Racks and Mahjong Mat, supports a broader business strategy centered on providing coordinated products for the global mahjong market.

Company Profile: Hangzhou Ava Acrylic Technology Co., Ltd.

Hangzhou Ava Acrylic Technology Co., Ltd. is a professional mahjong manufacturer established in 2016 and located in Xiaoshan District, Hangzhou, Zhejiang Province, China. The company specializes in the research, development, design, and manufacturing of American mahjong products and related accessories.

Its product portfolio includes acrylic mahjong sets, melamine mahjong tiles, hand-carved mahjong sets, Mahjong Racks, Mahjong Mat, mahjong bags, storage boxes, mahjong tables, dice, and scoring chips. The company provides OEM/ODM customization services covering materials, colors, engraving, logos, and packaging to meet different customer requirements.

With manufacturing equipment including CNC engraving machines, laser cutting equipment, injection molding machines, and automated polishing systems, the company supports the production of various mahjong products and customized collections. Its business primarily focuses on the North American market, particularly the United States, while also serving customers in Europe and other international regions.

Through its product development capabilities, manufacturing operations, and export services, Hangzhou Ava Acrylic Technology Co., Ltd. continues to provide mahjong products for distributors, wholesalers, retailers, and private-label brands.

For additional information about the company, its mahjong tile collections, accessories, and customized manufacturing services, interested customers and business partners can visit its official website.

Website: href="" rel="external nofollow" target="_blank">avamahjong

Address: Room 304-007, Building B, Lancheng International, No. Xiaoyou Road & Jincheng Road, Xiaoshan District, Hangzhou, Zhejiang Province

Official Website:

Du

Hangzhou Ava Acrylic Technology Co., Ltd.

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