Point One Navigation And Baltic Towers Bring Centimeter-Level RTK Corrections To Estonia, Latvia And Lithuania

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) At a glance: Point One deploys its owned RTK base stations on Baltic Towers' pan-Baltic portfolio of roughly 2,700 towers and rooftops.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Point One Navigation, the precision location platform used across Physical AI, and Baltic Towers, the first pan-Baltic tower company, today announced a partnership to deploy Point One's Real-Time Kinematic (RTK) corrections network across Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania. Point One will install and operate its own GNSS reference stations on Baltic Towers sites, across all three countries by the end of 2026.

The Baltics join a European footprint that already includes all of continental Europe. Customers moving across the region get one corrections service, one API, and one account, from the Iberian Peninsula to the Gulf of Finland.

Why the Baltics, why towers

Standalone GNSS is off by several meters. Atmospheric delay, multipath, and satellite clock error put a receiver somewhere inside a circle the size of a parking space, under optimal conditions. This level of accuracy fails for a drone building an engineering model, a tractor holding a crop row, or a delivery robot finding a curb.

RTK closes that gap by comparing satellite signals against fixed reference stations with surveyed positions. Accuracy depends on how close the nearest station is, which makes density the whole game. Point One builds to under 40 km uniform station spacing, roughly three times denser than typical commercial networks.

Telecom towers are the fastest way to reach that density. They are tall, secured, powered, connected and already spread evenly across the country. Baltic Towers' portfolio lets Point One place stations where the physics needs them instead of where a rooftop happens to be available, with Point One keeping full ownership and operational control of every station.

"RTK accuracy is set by physics, and the physics says stations have to be close together. Towers are how you get there in months instead of years. Baltic Towers gives us a single partner and a single standard of site across three countries, so a drone operator in Tallinn and a farm in southern Lithuania get the same centimeter accuracy."

Lucas MCKENNA, Director of Europe, Point One Navigation

How it works

Point One designs and manufactures its base stations in-house in California and France and installs them with its own teams, adding roughly 100 stations a month worldwide. Corrections stream as RTCM over NTRIP to any RTK-capable receiver tracking GPS, Galileo, GLONASS and BeiDou. No proprietary hardware is required. The same network delivers single-baseline and Network RTK at 1–2 cm, Virtual RTK at 3–7 cm and DGNSS under 1 m, managed through one GraphQL API.

First customer: the tower company itself

Baltic Towers plans to use Point One RTK to survey its own towers by drone. Each flight produces a measured 3D model of the structure and every antenna, dish, and mount on it, positioned to 1–2 cm horizontally and 2–3 cm vertically. Antenna azimuths reference true north instead of a compass reading distorted by the tower's steel. This modeling saves countless hours for Baltic Towers as they build digital twins of their tower infrastructure.

Who this partnership serves:

-Drone survey and inspection, including telecom, energy and rail infrastructure

-Precision agriculture: guidance, variable-rate application and autonomous equipment

-Construction, land survey and digital twins

-Delivery and industrial robotics

-Automotive and autonomous vehicles crossing Baltic and EU borders

Media Contact

Point One Navigation

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Point One Navigation and Baltic Towers bring centimeter-level RTK corrections to Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania News Provided By Point One Navigation October 30, 2026, 09:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Telecommunications



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