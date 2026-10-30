Helical Fusion Co-Founder & CEO Takaya Taguchi To Speak At Web Summit 2026

Helical Fusion - a fusion energy company developing a Helical Stellarator power plant based on Japan's long-standing fusion research foundation

Takaya Taguchi, Co-Founder & CEO, Helical Fusion Co., Ltd. - Web Summit 2026

Joining Global Technology Leaders in Lisbon to Discuss the Future of Energy and Innovation

- Takaya Taguchi, Co-Founder & CEO, Helical Fusion

TOKYO, JAPAN, October 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Helical Fusion Co., Ltd., a Japan-based fusion energy company advancing the development of commercially viable fusion power, is pleased to announce that its Co-Founder & CEO, Takaya Taguchi, will speak at Web Summit 2026, one of the world's largest technology conferences, taking place in Lisbon, Portugal, from November 9 to 12, 2026.

Taguchi will join Jake Jurewicz, Co-Founder & CEO of Blue Energy, for a session titled“Why Nuclear Compute Can't Wait a Decade” on November 10.

The session will explore the challenges and opportunities surrounding the development and real-world deployment of next-generation energy technologies.

- Bringing Fusion Energy into the Global Technology Conversation

Web Summit is one of the world's leading technology conferences, bringing together entrepreneurs, investors, policymakers, and industry leaders to explore the technologies and ideas shaping our future.

As artificial intelligence and other emerging technologies rapidly transform society, fundamental questions are arising not only about the technologies themselves, but also about how humanity should develop, adopt, and coexist with them.

Fusion energy represents one of the most ambitious technological frontiers of our time, with the potential to fundamentally transform how humanity produces and uses energy.

Helical Fusion is advancing Helical Stellarator technology, building on decades of fusion research in Japan. Through its Helix Program, the company aims to realize commercially viable fusion power in the 2030s by addressing three essential requirements: continuous operation, net electricity generation, and high maintainability.

At Web Summit 2026, Taguchi will bring perspectives from the frontier of fusion energy development to a global conversation on technological innovation and its implications for the future of humanity.

- Comment from Takaya Taguchi, Co-Founder & CEO, Helical Fusion

“We are developing groundbreaking energy technology with the potential to transform the future of humanity. At the same time, in an era when technologies such as AI are profoundly reshaping our world, we believe it is essential to keep questioning the relationship between technology and humanity itself-not just what technology can make possible, but what kind of future we want to create with it.

I'm genuinely excited to join Web Summit, where the world's leading innovators and business leaders come together, and look forward to sharing these questions and exploring different perspectives on the future we want to build.”

- Session Details

Event: Web Summit 2026

Session: Why Nuclear Compute Can't Wait a Decade

Date: November 10, 2026

Time: 14:10–14:35 (Lisbon local time)

Stage: Stage 10 – Energy Summit

Location: Lisbon, Portugal

Speakers: Takaya Taguchi – Co-Founder & CEO, Helical Fusion Co., Ltd.; Jake Jurewicz – Co-Founder & CEO, Blue Energy

Web Summit 2026 Official Website

Takaya Taguchi – Speaker Profile

Session Details

- About Helical Fusion

Helical Fusion Co., Ltd. is a Japan-based fusion energy startup originating from the National Institute for Fusion Science (NIFS), a leading research institution with decades of expertise in Helical Stellarator technology.

The company is advancing the commercialization of fusion energy through the development of proprietary technologies, including high-temperature superconducting magnets and liquid metal blanket systems.

Its Helix Program aims to realize commercially viable fusion power in the 2030s by achieving three essential requirements: continuous operation, net electricity generation, and high maintainability.

Through collaboration with industrial partners, universities, and research institutions in Japan and around the world, Helical Fusion is building the technological and industrial foundations for a future powered by fusion energy.

Helical Fusion Official Website

Helix Program overview

Office of Communications & Public Affairs

Helical Fusion Co., Ltd.

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