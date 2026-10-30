Uttarakhand To Observe Sardar Patel's 151St Birth Anniversary As National Unity Day Tomorrow

MENAFN - IANS) Dehradun, Oct 30 (IANS) The Uttarakhand government has directed all districts and departments to organise programmes on October 31 to mark the 151st birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, which is observed as National Unity Day (Rashtriya Ekta Diwas).

In a communication issued by the General Administration Department on Friday, the state government asked the authorities concerned to organise all events scheduled for October 2026 in accordance with the programme and guidelines circulated by the Government of India.

The directive specifically calls for the observance of October 31 as National Unity Day, with activities including the National Unity Pledge, March Past, Run for Unity and other related programmes. The events are intended to commemorate the contribution of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and reinforce the values of national unity, integrity and dedication.

The communication, addressed to the authorities concerned, refers to a letter from Union Home and Cooperation Minister, Government of India, as well as an earlier letter issued by the Uttarakhand General Administration Department on October 30, 2025.

According to the communication, programmes had been organised across all districts of Uttarakhand from October 2025 to October 2026 to commemorate the 150th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. The year-long series of activities was aimed at preserving and strengthening the spirit of the country's independence, unity and dedication.

The latest directive asks officials to ensure that the programmes planned for October 2026 are conducted as scheduled and in accordance with the prescribed guidelines.

The state government has also instructed the authorities to submit a consolidated report after the completion of the programmes. The report, covering activities at the district and departmental levels, must be sent to the Secretary of the Information and Public Relations Department, with a copy to the Secretary of the General Administration Department, Government of Uttarakhand.

Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, India's first Deputy Prime Minister and Home Minister, played a pivotal role in the integration of princely states into the Indian Union following Independence.

National Unity Day is observed every year on October 31 to honour his legacy and highlight the importance of national unity and integrity.