Fifth Edition Of The European Film Festival In Saudi Arabia Launches With 16 Award-Winning European Films

The Delegation of the European Union to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, in collaboration with the Embassies of EU Member States, Arabia Pictures, and VOX Cinemas, with Fairmont Hotel as the official opening venue partner and with the support of the Saudi Film Commission, is proud to announce the launch of the fifth edition of the European Film Festival in Riyadh. The festival opens on 2 November 2026, with public screenings running from 3 to 10 November at VOX Cinemas Century Corner, building on the success of four previous editions.

The public program opens on 3 November with the Spanish film Sirāt by Oliver Laxe, winner of the Jury Prize at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival and nominated for two Oscars. The program features 16 films from [16] European countries, showcasing a diverse range of cinematic traditions. All films will be presented with Arabic and English subtitles to ensure an engaging and accessible experience for local audiences.

Christophe Farnaud, Ambassador of the European Union to Saudi Arabia, celebrated the festival's fifth edition:“Five editions on, the European Film Festival has become a fixture of Riyadh's cultural life. Each year it brings the best of European storytelling to Saudi audiences and opens new conversations between our filmmakers, at a time when the Kingdom's film industry is growing faster than ever.”

Abdulelah Alahmary, Founder of Arabia Pictures, shared his pride in organizing the Festival's fifth edition:“For the fifth edition, we are proud to bring Saudi audiences 16 of the year's most celebrated European films, from Cannes, Venice, Berlin and Sundance to the Oscars, enriched with masterclasses and panel discussions with filmmakers.”

The Festival program includes screenings of internationally acclaimed, award-winning films. Highlights include the Oscar-winning Danish documentary Mr. Nobody Against Putin; Paolo Sorrentino's La Grazia (Italy), which opened the 2025 Venice Film Festival and won Toni Servillo the award for Best Actor; the Sundance Audience Award winner Hold Onto Me (Cyprus); and Maria's Silence (Latvia), a Berlinale selection telling the true story of silent-film star Maria Leiko.

Alongside the screenings, three side events will bring together European and Saudi filmmakers with diverse and rich topics, aiming to transfer knowledge between European and Saudi culture. Movies tickets are priced at 35 SAR and available at arabiapictures.

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