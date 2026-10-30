PM-KISAN Instalment To Benefit Uttarakhand Farmers, Says CM Dhami

MENAFN - IANS) Dehradun, Oct 30 (IANS) Uttarakhand Chief Minister, Pushkar Singh Dhami, on Friday congratulated farmers on the transfer of the 24th instalment of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying the initiative reflects the Centre's commitment to strengthening the farming community and ensuring that benefits reach growers transparently.

Addressing farmers on the occasion, CM Dhami said the instalment would provide financial assistance to beneficiaries across the country, including growers in Uttarakhand. He thanked the Prime Minister and Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan for their efforts to support the agricultural sector.

“I extend my heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to all the farmers of Uttarakhand. It is a privilege to be present among the farmers on the historic occasion of the transfer of the 24th instalment of the PM-KISAN Samman Nidhi Yojana by Prime Minister Modi,” CM Dhami said.

He added that farmers in Devbhoomi Uttarakhand would also benefit from the scheme, with Rs 161 crore being transferred to farmers in the state.

Highlighting the expansion of the scheme in Uttarakhand, the Chief Minister said the number of farmers receiving benefits under PM-KISAN had doubled in nearly seven years. He described the increase as evidence of growing trust in the state government and said it demonstrated that the scheme's benefits were reaching farmers at the grassroots level.

“In nearly seven years, the number of farmers in our state receiving benefits under the PM-KISAN Samman Nidhi Yojana has doubled. This is not just a figure but a reflection of the growing trust in our double-engine government and proof that the benefits of this important scheme are reaching farmers at the grassroots level with complete transparency,” he said.

CM Dhami underlined the role of farmers in ensuring the country's food security, drawing a parallel between their contribution and that of soldiers in safeguarding the nation's borders.

“I have always said that the reason our borders are secure is our soldiers, and our food security is owed to our hardworking farmers on farms,” he said.

The Chief Minister said the Prime Minister had prioritised farmers' welfare, including measures to address challenges caused by natural calamities, improve soil quality and enhance agricultural incomes. He referred to the Soil Health Card initiative, which provides farmers with information about the condition and quality of their soil.

CM Dhami said the broader objective of such initiatives was to help farmers improve productivity, increase their income and lead better lives with dignity. He added that supporting farmers remained essential to strengthening rural livelihoods and the country's food security.