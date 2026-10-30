Comrade Kalyan OTT Release: Sree Vishnu's Comedy Entertainer Starts Streaming Just 21 Days

Comrade Kalyan OTT Release: Sree Vishnu and Mahima Nambiar's Comrade Kalyan has arrived on OTT just 21 days after its theatrical release. The comedy entertainer is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video in five languages without prior announcement

Sree Vishnu's comedy entertainer Comrade Kalyan, which arrived in theatres on October 9, has made an unexpected digital debut. The film began streaming on Amazon Prime Video on October 30, just 21 days after its theatrical release.

Interestingly, the OTT release came without any major announcement or promotional campaign, catching several viewers by surprise. The film is available in five languages, including Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam and Kannada, allowing audiences across different regions to watch it.

The quick digital arrival also reflects the growing trend of theatrical releases making their way to streaming platforms within a few weeks of hitting cinemas.

Directed by Janakiram Marella, Comrade Kalyan features Sree Vishnu and Mahima Nambiar in the lead roles. The supporting cast includes Radhika Sarathkumar, Shine Tom Chacko, Upendra Limaye and Satya.

Kona Venkat presented the film, which was produced by Venkata Krishna Karnati and Seetha Karnati.

Released during the festive season, the film entertained audiences with its combination of comedy, romance, action and political elements. Sree Vishnu's performance, in particular, brings humour to a story that gradually takes a more serious turn.

Set against the backdrop of the Andhra-Odisha border during the 1990s, the film follows Tadikonda Kalyan (Sree Vishnu), a not-so-well-educated man who runs a village theatre on lease.

Meanwhile, IPS officer George Kutty (Shine Tom Chacko) is assigned the task of eliminating Naxalite forces operating in the surrounding forests. His mission brings him into conflict with the group led by Master (Saichand).

Kalyan's life takes an unexpected turn when Sitara (Mahima Nambiar), an Odia girl, arrives in the village with her parents. After witnessing her save his mother, Saraswathamma (Radhika Sarathkumar), from danger, Kalyan falls in love with her and dreams of building a future together.

However, when he discovers that Sitara's family is struggling financially, Kalyan decides to help them. With the assistance of his friend Dubai Babu (Satya), he takes a decision that changes his life completely.

The ordinary theatre owner soon finds himself transformed into Comrade Kalyan, a man wanted by the police. But how does he become connected to the Naxalite movement? What forces him to take this path, and what happens after his transformation?

The answers unfold as the story progresses, making Comrade Kalyan an option for viewers looking for a mix of comedy, romance and action this weekend.