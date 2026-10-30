Delhi Woman Chases Phone Snatchers On Scooter After Crash, Gets Them Arrested

A 24-year-old woman in Delhi chased two mobile phone snatchers after refusing to let them escape with her iPhone 16 Pro. Khushi Maheshwari chased the two accused on her scooty, despite being knocked off balance during the robbery, eventually helping police catch both suspects.

The incident took place around 8.30 pm on Wednesday when Khushi was returning home on her scooty after attending a Kathak class in Ashok Vihar. Two youths riding a motorcycle approached her from behind, snatched her iPhone 16 Pro and sped away, causing her to crash.

However, instead of giving up, Khushi immediately got back on her scooty and pursued the fleeing suspects, shouting "chor-chor", DCP Akanksha Yadav said.

Traffic eventually worked in her favour. After a chase lasting around 10 minutes and covering nearly half a kilometre, she managed to catch up with the accused on the Ring Road flyover.

Snatchers try to knock woman off scooty, but she refuses to give up

Even after catching up with the motorcycle-borne snatchers, Khushi refused to back down. Riding almost alongside them, she confronted the accused even as they allegedly attempted to knock her off her scooty.

The dramatic chase ended with Khushi and the two suspects falling off their respective vehicles. Alert bystanders quickly realised what had happened and managed to catch one of the accused.

The second suspect attempted an escape by jumping off the Azadpur flyover but was immediately apprehended by a police officer present at the spot.

Police identified the accused as Sameer alias Khachra and Mohit alias Mohita, both aged 19. Khushi's stolen iPhone was recovered from them, along with three other mobile phones suspected to have been stolen.

Police also discovered that the motorcycle used by the accused had been reported stolen at the Madhu Vihar police station.

Further investigation revealed that one of the recovered mobile phones was linked to a theft case registered at Adarsh Nagar police station, while another was connected to a case at Jahangir Puri police station.

The third phone was found locked. According to the accused, it had allegedly been snatched near Mukundpur flyover earlier that day.

Police have registered a case under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including robbery, and further investigation is underway.