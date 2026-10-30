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Mint Explainer: Why India Wants To Make Its Own Shipping Containers

Mint Explainer: Why India Wants To Make Its Own Shipping Containers


Date: 2026-10-30 05:01:05

(MENAFN- Live Mint) The Union Cabinet on 28 October approved a ₹10,000-crore scheme to boost domestic container manufacturing, with an aim to raise India's annual capacity from 70,000 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) to 7.5 lakh TEUs by FY40. The outlay includes ₹8,891 crore for operating-cost support, ₹859 crore in interest subsidies and ₹150 crore for testing and certification.

Mint explains why India wants to build a domestic container industry and what the scheme seeks to achieve.

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Live Mint

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