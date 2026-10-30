Telugu Actors Aadi Saikumar And Ashwin Babu Visit Tirumala Temple

Actors Seek Blessings at Tirumala

Tirumala (Andhra Pradesh) [India], October 30 (ANI): Telugu actors Aadi Saikumar and Ashwin Babu, along with music director S Thaman, made a spiritual visit to the Tirumala temple on Friday morning to offer prayers to Lord Sri Venkateswara Swamy. The trio were spotted on the temple premises as they made their way out after visiting the holy shrine. They also obliged the media and posed for pictures.

For their temple visits, Aadi Saikumar, Ashwin Babu and S Thaman chose simple ensembles, with a sacred red scarf worn around their neck. Saikumar also shared a video as the trio drove to the temple. He wrote,“On our way to Tirumala Getting gods Divine blessings. #AK47.”

About Tirumala Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple

The Tirumala Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple, located atop the Tirumala hills in Andhra Pradesh's Tirupati district, is one of the country's most revered Hindu shrines. Dedicated to Lord Venkateswara, an incarnation of Lord Vishnu, the temple attracts millions of devotees from across the world each year. Lord Venkateswara is also worshipped as Balaji, Govinda and Srinivasa, and the shrine is situated on Venkatachala, one of the seven peaks of the Seshachalam range.

Previous Visits and Rituals

Notably, this is not the first time that the actors have visited the sacred temple together. Earlier in August, Aadi Saikumar and Ashwin Babu offered prayers and participated in the auspicious VIP Break Darshan morning service. Following the darshan, temple priests offered the actors Vedic blessings (Aashirvachanam) and presented them with the sacred Teertha Prasadam at the Ranganayakula Mandapam. (ANI)

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