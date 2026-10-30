This Bihar Museum Ranks 9Th Globally: Anand Mahindra Calls It 'Game Changer' Here's What CM Samrat Choudhary Did Next

MENAFN - Live Mint) Industrialist Anand Mahindra lauded the Bihar Museum for being among the world's top 100 museums, calling it a“seminal moment of recognition” for the country's cultural landscape.

“To have the Bihar Museum in Patna ranked 9th globally and the best in Asia is simply staggering,” the Mahindra Group Chairman wrote on X, sharing Bihar Tourism's post of the announcement.“And it has the potential to be a game changer for the museum-going experience in India. Because it raises the bar for EVERY museum that exists in this country, and every museum yet to be built.”

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Calling it a“new gold standard,” Mahindra said the achievement is all the more remarkable because of the story behind it:“Conceived and championed by former Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, & brought to life through the sustained efforts of the Bihar government and committed administrators.”

He added,“A great example of vision, administrative determination and world-class creative collaboration,” he wrote.“The biggest beneficiaries will be the Indian public, who have long deserved museum experiences comparable to those they queue up for when travelling overseas.”

Mahindra added,“A standing ovation for EVERYONE who had a hand in making the Bihar Museum a reality. May this be the beginning of a museum renaissance in India”

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The glowing endorsement from the billionaire industrialist caught the attention of Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary, who extended a warm invitation to Mahindra to visit Bihar and experience the world-class museum firsthand.

“Bihar's glorious heritage is our identity, and a bright future is our resolve,” Choudhary wrote in an X post, inviting Mahindra to visit the Bihar Museum.

“Let us create investment, employment, and new opportunities for the youth through partnerships in industry, agriculture, technology, and tourism,” he wrote.

Thanking Choudhary for the invite, Mahindra said,“I greatly appreciated your pride and attachment towards the Bihar Museum. Whenever I get the opportunity to visit Bihar, I will certainly take advantage of your invitation.”

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The Bihar Museum in Patna has achieved a historic milestone, ranking 9th globally and 1st in Asia on international travel magazine Worth a Journey's 2026 list of the world's 100 best museums.

The Patna landmark notably outranked global cultural heavyweights, including New York's Metropolitan Museum of Art (10th) and Paris's Louvre (31st).

Opened in 2015 on a sprawling 13-acre campus designed by Pritzker Prize-winning architect Fumihiko Maki, the modern institution houses a remarkable collection of antiquities.

From the iconic Didarganj Yakshi to rare manuscripts, coins and folk art, the museum offers a sweeping visual narrative of Bihar's history stretching back to the Stone Age.