Three Blue Drums, Bundles Of Rs 5 Crore Cash: What Police Found At Prayagraj House

Police have reportedly recovered around Rs 5 crore in cash from three blue plastic drums buried underground at a house in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj district. The currency notes, all in denominations of Rs 500, had been wrapped in pieces of cloth and hidden beneath the ground. The recovery was made on Wednesday night during a search operation at the ancestral house of Rakesh Yadav alias Mahakal in Baraipur village, around 32 km from Prayagraj.

प्रयागराज में जमीन के नीचे मिले नीले ड्रम! निकले ₹5 करोड़ से ज्यादा कैश

नवाबगंज क्षेत्र के बरईपुर रामनगर गांव में पुलिस की छापेमारी के दौरान जमीन में दबे तीन ड्रमों से करोड़ों रुपये की नकदी बरामद हुई।

#Prayagraj #BlueDrumCase #CashRecovery #CashFound #UPnews #UPPolice Nikhil Singh (@Nikhil_Singh14) October 29, 2026

Blue Drum is once again going viral, this time around Rs 5 crore cash has been recovered inside three Blue Drums.

According to sources, this case is said to be from Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh.

Just now Muskan and Sahil of the blue drum were sentenced to death.

This time a big case of corruption has come to light inside Neela Drum. Let us see on whom the law tightens its grip this time.

- Wallah Habebe (@Wallahhabibe) October 29, 2026

After Corpse in Blue Drum, Now Crores of Rupees Found in Blue Drum in #UttarPradesh..

#Prayagraj, UP: 3 Drums Filled with Notes Found Buried in the Ground

In Baraipur village of Nawabganj, 3 drums filled with 500-500 rupee notes have been found buried under a house. So far, the count has reached 4 crore, with an estimate of up to 60 crore in total. Police have taken 4 people into custody.

- Siraj Noorani (@sirajnoorani) October 29, 2026

The discovery came after police received information that stolen money had allegedly been hidden inside the property. The search operation continued for around four-and-a-half hours before officers stopped it late at night, according to a report by Dainik Bhaskar.

Police launch search operation at Rakesh Yadav's house

The matter reportedly came to light following a dispute between Rakesh and some neighbours around five to six days earlier. An FIR was registered against him after the altercation. When police reached his house, an argument reportedly broke out between Rakesh and a sub-inspector.

During the subsequent investigation, police received information about a large amount of cash allegedly buried on the property. The information was passed on to Police Commissioner Piyush Mordia.

On Wednesday, at around 6 pm, a police team led by DCP (Gangapar) Sonam Kumar and ADCP Pushkar Verma reached the house in Baraipur village, under the Nawabganj police station area. Police reportedly switched off the electricity supply to the entire village before beginning the search. ACP Soraon Shyamjeet Pramila Singh was also present.

During the search, officers found three blue drums buried underground. Bundles of Rs 500 notes, wrapped in cloth, were found inside them. Police seized the cash, sealed the house and cordoned off the surrounding property.

Rakesh's brother detained, family taken for questioning

After searching the property for around four-and-a-half hours, the police team left at approximately 10.30 pm. Rakesh's brother Bablu was also taken into custody, while police teams took other family members with them.

More than 40 police personnel have been deployed around the house. The property, including the garden and adjoining vacant land, has been cordoned off as officers continue their investigation.

DCP Sonam Kumar said the search operation was stopped because it had become late at night. He confirmed that crores of rupees had been recovered from three drums buried underground and that police personnel had been deployed around the property.

Villagers claim Rakesh bought 22 bighas of land

Villagers have also raised questions about Rakesh's assets and lifestyle. According to local residents, he had earlier lived in Pune, where he worked at a jewellery trader's house alongside his brother-in-law and brother-in-law's brother.

He returned to Baraipur during the Covid pandemic. Villagers claim that he subsequently purchased around 22 bighas of land worth more than Rs 10 crore and spent nearly Rs 1 crore building a house.

They also said he bought two tractors, a DJ setup and a pickup vehicle before starting a cement and steel trading business in the village.

Rakesh belongs to a family of six brothers. While he, Rajesh and Lavkush live in the village, their other brothers, Chhotu, Rajendra and Abhishek, live elsewhere.

The source of the recovered cash, its ownership and whether it is linked to any criminal activity are yet to be established. Police are expected to continue the search and investigation.