BJP President Nitin Nabin To Host Diwali Get-Together For Diplomats

BJP to Host Diplomatic Diwali Event

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President Nitin Nabin will host a special Diwali get-together for the diplomatic community at the BJP headquarters in New Delhi on Friday, with more than 90 diplomatic representatives from around 50 countries expected to attend. The gathering will bring together Heads of Mission, Deputy Chiefs of Mission and senior diplomats from various countries. Union Ministers and senior BJP leaders are also expected to participate in the event.

During the programme, Nabin will interact with the Heads of Mission and other diplomatic representatives, providing an opportunity to share India's cultural traditions and festive spirit with the international diplomatic community. The event will also feature a special musical presentation titled "Tradition and Innovation", bringing together classical and contemporary musical elements through a performance by Nandini Shankar on the violin and Mahesh Raghvan on the iPad. According to Dr Vijay Chauthaiwale, In-charge of the BJP's Foreign Affairs Department, the gathering aims to showcase India's rich cultural heritage and festive traditions while strengthening goodwill, friendship and people-to-people ties with countries across the world.

BJYM National Executive Meeting Review

The event comes a day after the first National Executive meeting of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) concluded at the BJP headquarters extension on Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg in New Delhi on Thursday. The meeting witnessed detailed deliberations on the roadmap for 'Viksit Bharat 2047' and the 'Loktantra Bachao, Arajakta Hatao' campaign. The meeting was attended by BJP National President Nitin Nabin, Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, BJYM National President Hemang Joshi, National General Secretary Harish Dwivedi and youth wing office-bearers from across the country.

Addressing the main session, Nabin congratulated the newly constituted BJYM team and highlighted the party's ideological journey over the past 40-45 years. Recalling the BJP's growth, he said there was a time when the party's ideology had not reached the masses extensively, but today, under the successful leadership of Hon'ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji, the BJP's public welfare policies have reached every town, village, and chaupal of the country, the press note stated. The National President asserted that today the situation is such that "even those who do not vote for the BJP firmly believe that only Modi Ji can provide a secure future and the right direction to the country." The historic resolve of 'Viksit Bharat 2047' rests on this very strong foundation, and the greatest responsibility to realise it lies on the shoulders of the youth.

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