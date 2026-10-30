Karnataka: SSLC, 2Nd PUC Exam 2027 Timetable Released Check Subject-Wise Exam Dates
The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) has announced the final timetable for the 2026-27 SSLC and 2nd PUC Exam-1 examinations. According to the schedule released on Thursday, the SSLC examinations will be held from March 22 to April 5, 2027, while the 2nd PUC examinations will take place from February 27 to March 18, 2027. Students preparing for the board examinations can check the complete subject-wise timetable below to plan their studies and revision accordingly.
KSEAB has retained almost the entire provisional timetable released on October 8, with only one change to the 2nd PUC examination schedule. The History examination, which was initially scheduled for March 16, has been shifted to March 18. All other subject examinations will be conducted according to the provisional timetable.
Meanwhile, the Directorate of Census Operations had written to the Karnataka government requesting a postponement of the 2nd PUC examinations in view of the second phase of the Census exercise scheduled for January and February. However, the state government rejected the request, following which the board proceeded with the release of the final timetable without postponing the examinations.
2nd PUC Exam-1 Final Timetable 2027
Feb 27 - Kannada, Arabic
Mar 1 - English
Mar 2 - Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Marathi, Urdu, Sanskrit, French
Mar 3 - Geography, Psychology
Mar 4 - Sociology, Physics
Mar 5 - Accountancy
Mar 8 - Chemistry, Education, Basic Mathematics
Mar 9 - Economics, Geology
Mar 11 - Hindustani Music, Electronics and Hardware, Apparel / Made-ups and Home Furnishings, Information Technology, Retail, Automobile, Healthcare, Beauty and Wellness
Mar 12 - Business Studies, Mathematics
Mar 13 - Optional Kannada, Logic, Home Science
Mar 15 - Political Science, Biology, Computer Science
Mar 16 - Statistics, Electronics
Mar 17 - Hindi
Mar 18 - History
SSLC Exam-1 Final Timetable 2027
Mar 22 - First Language (Kannada, Telugu, Hindi, Marathi, Tamil, Urdu, English, English NCERT, Sanskrit)
Mar 25 - Science, Political Science, Hindustani Music, Carnatic Music
Mar 27 - Second Language (English, Kannada)
Mar 30 - Mathematics, Sociology
Apr 2 - Third Language (Hindi, Hindi NCERT, Kannada for repeaters, Urdu, Tulu, English, Sanskrit, Konkani, Telugu, Tamil, Marathi) and NSQF subjects
Apr 3 - JTS subjects
Apr 5 - Social Science
Students appearing for the 2026-27 SSLC and 2nd PUC examinations are advised to check the final timetable carefully and note their respective examination dates. They should also refer to official KSEAB notifications for any further updates or instructions regarding the examinations.
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