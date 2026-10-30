Kyrgyzstan And EBRD Discuss Water Tariffs And Project Monitoring

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Kyrgyzstan's Ministry of Finance and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) have discussed tariff policy in the water supply and wastewater sectors, as well as measures to improve the monitoring of projects implemented with support from international financial institutions.

According to the press service of the Ministry of Finance of Kyrgyzstan, the discussions took place on October 29 as part of a joint review of the EBRD project portfolio.

The event brought together representatives of the ministry, EBRD, local self-government bodies, municipal water utilities, project implementation units, financial specialists, and tariff policy consultants.

The event also included a training session on the AIDSTAT information system, which is designed to collect, record, monitor, and analyze data on projects implemented with support from international financial institutions.

Participants were introduced to the system's main functions, procedures for entering and updating information, generating reports, and monitoring financial indicators and progress in project implementation.

Particular attention was paid to ensuring data completeness and accuracy, updating information in a timely manner, and improving reporting quality. It was noted that effective use of AIDSTAT would contribute to greater transparency and more effective project monitoring.

Participants also discussed tariff policy in Kyrgyzstan's water supply and wastewater sectors, including issues related to setting and revising tariffs, covering operating costs, maintaining infrastructure, and ensuring the financial sustainability of municipal utilities.

They emphasized the importance of an economically justified approach to tariff setting to ensure the stable operation of utilities and the long-term sustainability of water supply and wastewater systems.

Following the meeting, the parties highlighted the need for continued cooperation between the Ministry of Finance of Kyrgyzstan, EBRD, local self-government bodies, municipal utilities, and project implementation units to improve project monitoring, refine tariff policy, and support the sustainable development of the water supply and wastewater sectors.