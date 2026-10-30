Kazakhstan Attaches Importance To Allied Ties With Kyrgyzstan - PM

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Kazakhstan attaches particular importance to the comprehensive development of allied relations with Kyrgyzstan, Kazakh Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov said at the Second Kazakhstan-Kyrgyzstan Interregional Cooperation Forum in Bishkek, according to the Kazakh government.

"Under the leadership of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, we are consistently building a Fair and Progressive Kazakhstan based on openness and constructive partnership with all countries. This approach creates favorable conditions for strengthening the economy, increasing investment attractiveness, expanding international cooperation and creating the most favorable conditions for business. We attach particular importance to the comprehensive development of allied relations with brotherly Kyrgyzstan," Bektenov said.

The forum, titled "The Role of Regions in Developing Strategic Partnership", was held as part of Bektenov's official visit to Kyrgyzstan. It was attended by Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers and Head of the Presidential Administration of Kyrgyzstan Adylbek Kasymaliev, regional leaders from both countries, government officials and business representatives.

The participating regions included Kazakhstan's Almaty, Zhambyl, East Kazakhstan, Akmola, Karaganda and Jetisu regions, as well as the cities of Almaty and Turkistan. Kyrgyzstan was represented by the Issyk-Kul, Chui, Talas, Osh, Jalal-Abad and Naryn regions.

The participants discussed ways to strengthen direct ties between regions and implement joint projects in trade, investment, industry, transport and logistics, and tourism. Particular attention was paid to developing sister-city relations, expanding practical cooperation and establishing new partnerships between cities and regions.

"Our bilateral cooperation has reached a fundamentally new level. We attach particular importance to holding the second interregional forum, which is becoming an important mechanism for strengthening bilateral cooperation. Kyrgyzstan's Chui, Talas and Issyk-Kul regions have traditionally maintained close ties with Kazakhstan's Almaty and Zhambyl regions. At the same time, our interregional cooperation is not limited to border regions. Direct ties have been established between our cities and regions that are not located along the border," Kasymaliev said at the forum.

The 14th meeting of the Kazakhstan-Kyrgyzstan Intergovernmental Council is also scheduled to take place in Bishkek during Bektenov's official visit.