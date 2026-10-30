Kuvings Introduces Three Slow Juicer Models For Home And Commercial Use

Kuvings Hands-Free Slow Juicer AUTO10 Plus

The REVO830 revolutionizes your juicing experience, optimized for carrots and celery.

Kuvings Commercial Juicer CS700·CS600

AUSTRALIA, October 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Kuvings offers a range of cold press juicers designed for different juicing needs, from everyday household use to commercial applications. Among its models, the AUTO10 Plus, REVO830, and CS700 feature distinct designs and functions, including a large-capacity hopper, specialized ingredient processing, and specifications for commercial use.▶️AUTO10 Plus: large-capacity hopperThe Kuvings AUTO10 Plus is a slow juicer designed for household use, featuring a large-capacity hopper and a stainless steel blade that efficiently chops hard and whole ingredients. Its durable design and easy-to-clean components help simplify everyday juicing. Its hopper can hold up to 135 oz (approximately 4 liters) of ingredients when equipped with the hopper extension, allowing multiple ingredients to be loaded before operation.The built-in cutting mechanism processes ingredients during juicing, reducing the need for extensive pre-cutting. The system is designed to simplify the preparation process, particularly when handling multiple fruits and vegetables in a single batch.▶️REVO830: Dual Feeding System for Different IngredientsThe Kuvings REVO830 features a dual feeding system consisting of a wide feed chute and a separate Auto-Cut Chute for long ingredients. The 3.5-inch-wide feed chute accommodates larger produce, while the Auto-Cut Chute is designed for long, narrow ingredients such as carrots and celery.The automatic cutting mechanism processes ingredients as they enter the juicer, helping reduce manual preparation. The REVO830 also supports additional food preparations, including smoothies, sorbets, and nut milk, when used with the compatible attachments.▶️CS700: Commercial Slow JuicerThe Kuvings CS700 is designed for commercial applications, including juice bars, cafés, and restaurants. Its specifications include a heavy-duty brushless motor designed for operation for up to 24 hours and a 3.5-inch extra wide feed chute for processing a range of fruits and vegetables.The unit features STS 304 stainless steel components in its bowl and base. These features reflect its design for professional food-service environments where juicing equipment may be used frequently throughout the day.✨Different Designs for Different Juicing EnvironmentsThe AUTO10 Plus, REVO830, and CS700 represent different approaches to juice preparation within the Kuvings slow juicer range. The AUTO10 Plus incorporates a large-capacity hopper and automatic feeding system, the REVO830 features a dual feeding system for different ingredient types, and the CS700 is designed for commercial use with specifications suited to professional food-service settings.Kuvings offers a diverse range of slow juicers designed to accommodate different consumer preferences and juicing needs. With models featuring distinct functions and designs for both household and commercial use, consumers can choose a juicer that best suits their lifestyle, ingredient preferences, and intended use.

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Kuvings Introduces Three Slow Juicer Models for Home and Commercial Use News Provided By Kuvings October 30, 2026, 07:25 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, Electronics Industry, Food & Beverage Industry, Retail, Technology



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