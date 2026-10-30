Leagend Battery Testers And Monitors Support Smarter Battery Care Across The Automotive Aftermarket

At AAPEX 2026, leagend will showcase high-precision battery testers and ultra-low-power monitors for professional diagnostics and smarter battery care.

- leagend management teamLAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- leagend, a top manufacturer specializing in automotive battery testing and monitoring technologies, will showcase its high-precision Battery Tester and ultra-low-power Battery Monitor ranges at AAPEX 2026, taking place November 3–5 in Las Vegas. With more than 20 years of manufacturing experience, leagend continues to develop automotive electronic solutions for distributors, workshops and aftermarket professionals worldwide.As modern vehicles increasingly depend on reliable electrical systems, accurate battery diagnostics and ongoing battery monitoring have become important parts of vehicle maintenance. While workshops need precise testing to identify battery and electrical-system problems, vehicle owners also need visibility into battery conditions between service visits, particularly for vehicles that remain unused for extended periods.Addressing these requirements, leagend offers professional solutions for both battery diagnostics and long-term battery monitoring.leagend Battery Testers Support More Accurate DiagnosticsFor automotive technicians, checking voltage alone is often insufficient to determine battery condition. A comprehensive assessment requires information about starting capability, internal resistance, charge level and overall battery health, as well as the performance of the vehicle's starting and charging systems.The leagend Battery Tester range combines high-precision battery measurements with electrical-system diagnostics on selected models. A key product featured at AAPEX 2026 is the leagend BA4000 Battery Tester, designed for professional workshop applications.The leagend BA4000 supports 6V, 12V and 24V lead-acid batteries, as well as compatible 6V and 12V lithium batteries. It also tests 12V and 24V vehicle cranking and charging systems, covering a wide range of car, motorcycle and truck applications.The leagend BA4000 measures cold cranking amps (CCA), internal resistance, voltage, state of charge (SoC) and state of health (SoH). Its high-precision measurements and automatic temperature compensation help technicians obtain reliable diagnostic results.For efficient recordkeeping, the leagend BA4000 records real-time voltage curves of up to 120 seconds and stores up to 2,100 historical test records. Its built-in thermal printer allows technicians to print battery, cranking and charging test reports directly from the device, making it easier to explain results to customers and maintain service records without additional printing equipment.Combining comprehensive testing capabilities, historical data storage and instant report printing, the leagend BA4000 provides a practical diagnostic solution for professional workshops and their equipment suppliers.leagend Battery Monitors Track Battery Conditions Over TimeBattery maintenance does not end when a vehicle leaves the workshop. Vehicles used seasonally or parked for extended periods may experience changes in battery condition without the owner immediately noticing.The leagend Battery Monitor range addresses this need through continuous monitoring and ultra-low-power operation. A representative product is the leagend BM7 Battery Monitor, designed for a broad range of vehicle and battery applications.The leagend BM7 supports compatible 6V, 12V and 24V lead-acid and lithium batteries, covering cars, trucks, motorcycles, boats and energy storage systems.Through its companion smart app, users can monitor battery voltage, charge percentage and temperature. The leagend BM7 records measurements every two minutes, stores up to 72 days of historical data onboard and supports unlimited historical data storage through the app. Users can also receive abnormal-condition notifications and monitor up to four devices on one screen.Its ultra-low-power design makes the leagend BM7 particularly suitable for long-term parking, seasonal vehicles and applications where regular battery inspections are not always possible. For distributors and importers, it offers a versatile monitoring solution for customers seeking greater visibility into battery performance.Two Product Ranges for Different Aftermarket ApplicationsThe leagend BA4000 and leagend BM7 address different customer requirements across the automotive aftermarket. The leagend BA4000 provides professional diagnostic capabilities for workshops, while the leagend BM7 offers ongoing battery monitoring for vehicle owners and other battery applications.Together, the two product ranges give distributors and workshop-equipment suppliers more flexibility in developing their battery-care product offerings according to their target markets and customer needs.leagend: A Top Manufacturer in Automotive Battery Testing and MonitoringFounded in 2005, leagend is a top manufacturer specializing in automotive battery testing and monitoring technologies, with more than 20 years of industry experience.Beyond battery testers and monitors, leagend's product portfolio includes battery chargers, SuperCap jump starters, OBD II diagnostic tools, thermal imaging products and other automotive electronic solutions.Serving international distributors, importers and automotive brands, leagend provides manufacturing and cooperation capabilities covering product sourcing, distribution, private-label programs and OEM/ODM development. Its technical expertise and broad product portfolio enable the company to support different market requirements and customized product development.leagend SuperCap Jump Starters: A New Generation of On-Board Starting TechnologyAnother important product line in leagend's automotive portfolio is its new-generation SuperCap Jump Starter range. Built around supercapacitor technology, it introduces a different approach to vehicle starting assistance through permanent on-board installation, battery-life extension and intelligent monitoring.Unlike conventional portable jump starters that are stored in a vehicle and manually connected during emergencies, the leagend SuperCap Jump Starter is permanently installed on the vehicle's starting battery. Its supercapacitors recharge from the vehicle's electrical system and remain ready to provide auxiliary starting power when needed. Drivers no longer need to carry a separate jump starter or manually connect cables when starting assistance is required.More importantly, the leagend SuperCap Jump Starter is designed to do more than provide emergency starting. During engine cranking, it supplies additional starting current and shares part of the heavy electrical load normally placed on the original vehicle battery. By reducing repeated high-current and deep-discharge stress, it helps extend battery service life, making it a battery service-life extender as well as an on-board starting solution.The system also features a dedicated smart app that monitors both the vehicle battery and the supercapacitor unit. Users can check battery voltage, charge level, temperature and starting performance, review historical records and receive abnormal-condition alerts. This provides greater visibility into battery health and the operating status of the starting system.Designed for demanding environments, the leagend SuperCap Jump Starter operates across a wide temperature range of -40°C to 80°C, maintaining reliable performance even in extreme cold. Its battery-free supercapacitor technology avoids concerns associated with lithium battery aging, swelling and thermal runaway. Combined with ultra-low standby power consumption, it is suitable for permanent installation and long-term use.The leagend SuperCap Jump Starter range covers different vehicle applications. The leagend JS200, leagend JS300 and leagend JS400 are designed for 12V vehicles, while the leagend JS600 supports 24V applications, including commercial vehicles.By combining permanent installation, auxiliary starting assistance, battery-life extension and smart monitoring, the leagend SuperCap Jump Starter offers distributors and importers a distinctive new-generation product for the automotive aftermarket.Explore Business Opportunities with leagend at AAPEX 2026From professional battery testing and monitoring equipment to its new-generation SuperCap Jump Starters, leagend will present its automotive product portfolio at Booth V7315, Level 2, The Venetian Expo, Las Vegas, November 3–5, 2026.AAPEX provides an opportunity for aftermarket professionals to learn more about leagend's products, manufacturing capabilities and OEM/ODM services. Whether you are looking to source established automotive products, expand your existing product range or develop customized solutions for your market, leagend welcomes discussions with potential distribution and manufacturing partners.To learn more about leagend's products or arrange a discussion during the exhibition, contact....About leagendFounded in 2005, leagend is a top manufacturer specializing in automotive battery testing and monitoring technologies, with more than 20 years of industry experience. Its product portfolio includes battery testers, battery monitors, battery chargers, SuperCap jump starters, OBD II diagnostic tools, thermal imaging products and other automotive electronic solutions. leagend works with international distributors, importers and automotive brands on product sourcing, distribution, private-label programs and OEM/ODM cooperation.

Arthur Kingsly

Shenzhen leagend Optoelectronics Co., Ltd.

+ +86 755-8282 1859

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leagend Battery Testers and Monitors Support Smarter Battery Care Across the Automotive Aftermarket News Provided By Shenzhen leagend Optoelectronics Co., Ltd. October 30, 2026, 07:25 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Companies, IT Industry, Manufacturing, Technology



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