Euro-American Education Group Celebrates Graduate Achievements At Joint Convocation In Singapore

Euro American Education Group

Euro American Education Group hosted a joint convocation for EIMT & LSMT in Singapore on 24 October 2026, celebrating the achievements of its global graduates.

CHAM, ZUG, SWITZERLAND, October 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Euro-American Education Group successfully hosted its joint convocation ceremony for its founding institutions, the European Institute of Management and Technology (EIMT ) and the London School of Management and Technology (LSMT ), at ONE°15 Marina Sentosa Cove, Singapore, which commenced at 6:00 p.m.

The evening was filled with pride, joy and heartfelt celebrations as graduates gathered with their families to mark an important milestone in their lives. From graduates in their 30s to those in their 90s, the ceremony celebrated a powerful message: there is no age limit to learning, growing and achieving your dreams.

Behind every qualification was a story of determination. Many graduates pursued their education while managing careers, family responsibilities and other personal commitments. Their achievements reflected the hard work, discipline and dedication it takes to keep learning and investing in oneself.

Euro-American Education Group takes immense pride in every graduate who crossed the stage. Seeing students celebrate their achievements alongside their loved ones made the occasion especially meaningful, reinforcing the belief that education is not just about earning a qualification, but about personal growth, confidence and the courage to keep moving forward.

The joint ceremony also gave graduates from EIMT and LSMT an opportunity to connect, celebrate together and build relationships across a wider international academic community.

Euro-American Education Group congratulates every graduate and remains committed to making quality education affordable, flexible and accessible. Through career-focused programmes, they empower learners of all ages to upskill, grow professionally and pursue their ambitions without putting their personal and professional commitments on hold.

Event Details

Event: Euro-American Education Group Joint Convocation Ceremony 2026

Date: 24 October 2026

Venue: ONE°15 Marina Sentosa Cove, Singapore

Institutions: EIMT (European Institute of Management and Technology) and LSMT (London School of Management and Technology)

About Euro American Education Group

The Euro American Education Group, a distinguished global educational conglomerate, comprises several prestigious institutions, including the Euro American Institute (EAI) in Malta, the European Institute of Management and Technology in Switzerland, London School of Management & Technology in London, Stride University, Euro American University, Central Valley University and, Birchwood University in the USA.

Established by a team of renowned academicians, the Group was founded to create meaningful learning opportunities for students worldwide, offering accredited undergraduate, postgraduate and doctorate degrees. Since its inception, the Euro American Education Group has expanded its reach, establishing institutions in the USA, Switzerland, France, and Malta, while reinforcing its commitment to delivering high-quality international education on a global scale.

Atifa Akhtar

Euro American Education Group

+41 44 499 04 60

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Euro American Education Group | Graduation & Convocation Highlights

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Euro-American Education Group Celebrates Graduate Achievements at Joint Convocation in Singapore News Provided By Euro American Education Group October 30, 2026, 07:28 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, Education, International Organizations, Technology, World & Regional



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