'Victory For Students' Determination, Courage': Cong Welcomes Announcement Of Jamia Millia Islamia Students' Union Polls

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 30 (IANS) The Congress on Friday welcomed the announcement of students' union elections at Jamia Millia Islamia, describing it as a victory for the determination and courage of students who had been protesting to demand the restoration of their democratic rights.

The reaction came a day after the Jamia Millia Islamia administration announced a timeline for restoring its students' union, paving the way for the return of an elected student body after nearly two decades.

According to an order issued by the Registrar's Office on Thursday, the constitution of the Jamia Millia Islamia Students' Union (JMISU) will be approved and implemented by May 15, 2027. Elections will subsequently be held within approximately six weeks of the commencement of the new academic session, which is expected to begin around July 16, 2027.

Speaking to IANS, Congress MP Imran Pratapgarhi described the development as a victory for the students who had led the protest and congratulated them on their efforts.

“This is a victory for the determination and courage of the students who were protesting at Jamia. I congratulate all the students of Jamia. The administration left no stone unturned in trying to crush the protest. The support shown by the women students was historic in itself. I was among the first to reach the campus to support the students,” he said.

Pratapgarhi also criticised the university administration over the allegations mentioned in a First Information Report (FIR) against him, including trespassing. He termed the allegations childish and claimed that the administration had attempted to discredit the students' agitation.

“The allegations made by the Jamia administration and the Registrar in the FIR, including trespassing, were utterly childish. I simply walked into the campus, while they apparently expected me to arrive in my car. They could not even detain me because a large number of students had gathered,” he said.

He further alleged that the slogans cited in connection with the controversy had not been written by the students but had been put up by the administration in collusion with others as part of a conspiracy to discredit the protest.

“Despite all these attempts, the administration had to concede defeat and bow down, and this was possible because of the students' peaceful protest,” he added.

Congress leader Udit Raj also credited the students, particularly those associated with the National Students' Union of India (NSUI), for the announcement.

“This is the result of the courage and struggle shown by NSUI students. The administration should not have created unnecessary obstacles. However, it has now been forced to announce that elections will be held. I once again congratulate the students on their struggle,” Raj said.

Meanwhile, CPI(M) MP John Brittas praised the students for their sustained efforts and called the decision an important moment for student democracy across the country.

“I salute the students of Jamia. Think about the plight of a premier university, that too in the capital city. For the last two decades, they were denied the basic democratic right of having a union. I feel that this is an occasion for the student community across the nation to celebrate,” he said.

Brittas also drew a parallel with the student agitation at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), where students had undertaken a hunger strike.

“There was a similar agitation in JNU, there was a hunger strike. There also, the students won. I feel that this should inspire students to regain the democratic space on their campuses, which has lately been eclipsed by the Hindutva ideology,” he added.