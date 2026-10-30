Samantha Ruth Prabhu Enters Ninth Month Of Pregnancy, Calls Workout 'The Final Lap'

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Oct 30 (IANS) Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu is currently embracing the final stretch of her pregnancy while continuing to stay active.

The mommy-to-be gave fans a glimpse of her fitness journey as she entered the ninth month.

Taking to her social media account, the mom-to-be shared a workout video documenting her journey from the first month of pregnancy to the ninth month.

The video captures her exercising at different stages, with the latest clip showing her performing weighted squats while holding a dumbbell close to her chest.

Sharing the video, Samantha captioned it,“#9. The final lap”, signalling that she is nearing the end of her pregnancy journey.

Actor Kriti Kharbanda reacted to the post and showered love on the couple, and wrote,“Sending all 3 of you so much love!”.

Samantha's video offered a glimpse into how the actress has remained a constant with her fitness routine. The post comes after Samantha had earlier spoken about adapting her fitness routine to her changing body.

In one of her previous workout posts, she shared a glimpse of her prenatal strength-training session and wrote,“Training looks a little different these days. Less about pushing harder. More about listening better.”

For the uninitiated, Samantha and her husband, filmmaker Raj Nidimoru, are expecting their first child together. The couple, a few weeks ago had celebrated a traditional baby shower, or Seemantham, at Sadhguru's Isha Foundation in Coimbatore.

Talking about Samantha and Raj, they tied the knot in December 2025 at the Linga Bhairavi Temple within the Isha Yoga Centre in Coimbatore.