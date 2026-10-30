Kolkata Weather Update: South Andaman Sea Forms Another Low Pressure After Cyclone Arnab

Kolkata Weather Update: Cyclone Arnab has lost strength, but new low-pressure area has formed in the South Andaman Sea. Weather officials track its movement while predicting heavy rain for North Bengal and light showers across South Bengal districts

Cyclone Arnab is losing strength fast, but weather worries continue for the state. A fresh low-pressure system is forming in the Bay of Bengal, and officials are assessing its potential impact on Kolkata and coastal districts before Kali Puja.

The Alipore Met Department confirmed that Cyclone Arnab's remnants moved northwest across Chhattisgarh and Odisha while losing intensity. The system currently exists as a well-marked low-pressure area over land.

The system will downgrade into a basic low-pressure zone within the next 24 hours over northern Chhattisgarh. This system will trigger scattered rainfall across the western districts of West Bengal.

A new low-pressure area developed over the South Andaman Sea and adjacent areas today. Meteorologists are tracking its movement, though its exact intensity and rain path remain unclear right now.

The low-pressure system will move northwest and reach the southeast Bay of Bengal by October 31. Weather models suggest it will intensify there, though forecasters are waiting for a clearer picture.

The system will shift further north over the next two days toward the Andhra Pradesh coast. This movement will trigger storms and rainfall across Odisha and coastal Andhra Pradesh.

The Met office has issued no sea warnings for coastal West Bengal for now. Fishermen can head out normally as the immediate threat from Cyclone Arnab has passed.

Darjeeling and Jalpaiguri face heavy rainfall warnings ranging from 7 to 20 cm along with strong gusty winds. Kalimpong and Alipurduar will get heavy showers, while Cooch Behar, Dinajpur, and Malda remain under yellow alerts for lightning through Saturday.

Kolkata and South Bengal will see light, scattered rain without any heavy downpour warnings. However, Purba Bardhaman, Paschim Bardhaman, Birbhum, Murshidabad, and Nadia expect squally winds of 30 to 40 km/h with thunderstorms on Friday.

Day temperatures in North Bengal will drop by 3 to 4 degrees Celsius in the next 24 hours. South Bengal will see a 2 to 3-degree rise over 48 hours. Kolkata recorded a minimum morning temperature of 25.2 degrees Celsius on Friday, 2.6 degrees above normal.