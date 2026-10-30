Rybakina Withdraws From Tokyo With Neck Injury, Fernandez Advances To SF

MENAFN - IANS) Tokyo, Oct 30 (IANS) World No. 1 Elena Rybakina's campaign at the Pan Pacific Open ended prematurely on Friday after the Kazakh withdrew from the WTA 500 tournament due to a neck injury, sending Canada's Leylah Fernandez through to the semifinals.

Rybakina cited inflammation and pain in her neck as the reason for her withdrawal, explaining that the problem had affected her ability to perform at her best. The decision came a day after she secured a significant career milestone by clinching the year-end World No. 1 ranking with a second-round victory in Tokyo.

"I'm very sorry to announce that I've had to withdraw from my next match. Unfortunately, I've been experiencing inflammation and pain in my neck, which has been affecting my ability to play at my best. It's a very difficult decision, as I love playing here and always appreciate the incredible support from the fans. I hope to be back again next year. Thank you all for your understanding and support,” Rybakina said in a statement.

Fernandez will now take on Russian lucky loser Kamilla Rakhimova in the semifinal, with a place in the final at stake. Rakhimova booked her spot in the last four after overcoming Australian qualifier Maya Joint 7-5, 5-7, 6-1 in a three-set encounter.

Rybakina's withdrawal is a setback after what had been a landmark week for the 2026 US Open champion. On Thursday, she defeated compatriot Yulia Putintseva 6-2, 6-3 in 70 minutes to secure the year-end top ranking for the first time in her career.

The Kazakh delivered a commanding serving performance against Putintseva, winning 75 per cent of her first-serve points and 57 per cent of points behind her second serve. She struck six aces and did not lose her serve, saving the only break point she faced in the final game.

Rybakina had finished the 2023 and 2024 seasons at No. 3 before ending 2025 at No. 5. Her rise to the summit in 2026 followed her US Open triumph, which secured her third Grand Slam title.