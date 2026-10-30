Saylor's $30B Credit Push Prompts Strategy To Plan More Bitcoin Buys

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Strategy, the largest publicly known corporate Bitcoin holder, says it is exploring a new financing approach that could scale its Bitcoin accumulation without depending on additional common-stock sales or further upward moves in BTC 's price. Speaking on the company's third-quarter earnings call, executive chairman Michael Saylor suggested Strategy could create up to $30 billion in“digital credit” through preferred-share structures-potentially providing fresh capital for additional BTC purchases.

The remarks underscore a continuing shift in Strategy's capital strategy: rather than leaning primarily on convertible debt or issuing more common shares, management is emphasizing preferred-share mechanisms such as STRC to fund the next round of Bitcoin buying. CEO Phong Le also indicated that issuing digital credit would be the primary route to acquire more Bitcoin going forward.

Michael Saylor said Strategy could potentially generate“$10 billion, $20 billion, [or] $30 billion” in digital credit using its existing balance sheet. Management framed digital credit issuance as the primary method for acquiring additional Bitcoin, aiming to reduce reliance on common-stock capital raises. CEO Phong Le suggested that raising $1 billion to $2 billion in a month via STRC could support both dollar reserves and additional Bitcoin purchases. Strategy reported $19.53 billion in third-quarter net income, largely driven by a $20.91 billion gain from the value of its digital assets. The $30 billion capacity figure appears to describe potential capability rather than a specific, announced fundraising target.

Key takeawaysDigital credit capacity becomes the focus

On Strategy's third-quarter earnings call, Saylor described the company's ability to create what he called“digital credit” in substantial amounts. He said Strategy could generate as much as $30 billion-specifically referencing ranges of $10 billion, $20 billion, and $30 billion-without requiring an additional common-stock capital raise or further Bitcoin price appreciation.

While the figure is framed as capacity rather than an immediate plan, the key investment implication is the way Strategy is thinking about funding sources. If the company can produce digital credit internally through preferred-share structures backed by its balance sheet, it could potentially accelerate BTC purchases even when market conditions make equity fundraising less attractive.

Preferred shares and STRC: a structural shift

The discussion reflects Strategy's broader movement toward preferred-share offerings. Management has previously pointed to preferred-share products such as STRC as a way to raise capital that is more directly aligned with Bitcoin acquisition than conventional equity issuance. In the call coverage provided to investors, the emphasis was on preferring preferred shares over primary dependence on convertible debt or common-share sales.

Strategy's CEO, Phong Le, reinforced that direction by explicitly stating that issuing digital credit would be the“primary way” the company acquires Bitcoin. The statement also fits the company's long-running thesis that its financing strategy should be designed to consistently channel new capital into BTC accumulation.

Le added a practical example of how the plan could play out operationally: if Strategy were able to raise $1 billion to $2 billion within a month through STRC, it could allocate part of the proceeds to dollar reserves and use the remainder for Bitcoin. That approach suggests a balance between liquidity management and maintaining momentum in BTC buying.

Third-quarter results show why BTC exposure matters

Strategy's earnings context is important for understanding why management's financing remarks resonate with investors. In its third-quarter results, the company reported net income of $19.53 billion. The figure was driven largely by a $20.91 billion gain tied to the value of its digital assets.

Bitcoin holdings continued to grow as well. Strategy said its BTC holdings reached 848,517 BTC as of Oct. 25, representing a 26% increase year to date. The figures highlight the extent to which Strategy's financial performance remains closely linked to Bitcoin's market valuation, even as the company seeks new ways to finance additional accumulation.

That connection is also relevant to the digital credit discussion. Saylor's comments that the $30 billion capacity could be created without additional common-stock capital raises-or without relying on BTC price appreciation-are, in effect, an attempt to separate future acquisition capacity from near-term equity market conditions and from the need for immediate gains in BTC's price.

What to watch next

The $30 billion figure should be treated as potential capacity, not a confirmed fundraising target. The next signals investors are likely to focus on are whether Strategy can translate the stated digital credit capability into actual preferred-share issuance at meaningful scale, how much capital management ultimately directs toward dollar reserves versus BTC purchases, and whether the company continues to show growth in Bitcoin holdings while maintaining stable financing terms.

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