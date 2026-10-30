Liberia Professional Chefs Association (LIPCA) Presents West Africa Food Festival (WAFFEST) Awards To Liberia National Tourism Authority (LNTA) Director General Following Success In The Gambia

Members of the Liberia Professional Chefs Association (LIPCA) paid a courtesy visit to the Director General of the Liberia National Tourism Authority (LNTA), Hon. Princess Eva Cooper, to present the awards they received at the 2026 West Africa Food Festival (WAFFEST) Banjul, The Gambia.

The association received three awards in recognition of its outstanding presentations and participation at the regional culinary event, highlighting Liberia's growing culinary talent on the West African stage.

During the visit, the chefs expressed their appreciation to LNTA for its continued support. As a gesture of gratitude, the association also presented a special gift to the Director General.

Receiving the delegation, Hon. Cooper congratulated the chefs on their outstanding performance, expressed pride in their achievements, and reaffirmed the Authority's continued commitment to supporting the association and promoting Liberian cuisine.

The achievement marks another important step in positioning Liberia's culinary heritage as a key part of the country's tourism identity, showcasing the creativity, traditions, and rich flavors that make Liberia an unforgettable destination.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Tourism, Liberia.