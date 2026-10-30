Turkmenistan, U.S.-Based AECOM Discuss Modernization Of Transport Corridors

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Turkmenistan and U.S.-based AECOM Technical Services have discussed the modernization of transport infrastructure and the development of regional transport corridors across Central Asia.

According to a press release published by the State Service of Maritime and River Transport of Turkmenistan, the meeting took place on October 29 at the agency's administrative building, with the participation of a regional delegation from AECOM. The meeting discussed the“Trans-Caspian Trade Route in Central Asia (TCTR)”project.

During the meeting, the sides exchanged views on ongoing efforts to modernize the region's transport and logistics infrastructure, implement projects at the Balkan Shipbuilding and Ship Repair Plant, and improve interregional transport corridors, the press release stated.

AECOM representatives also presented the TCTR program, scheduled for 2026-2028, and discussed efforts to attract investment in Central Asia's transport, energy and information technology sectors.

Turkmenistan is seeking to strengthen its position as a regional transit hub by modernizing its transport infrastructure and expanding its participation in international logistics routes, including the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route and the North-South International Transport Corridor.

As part of these efforts, the country has invested in modernizing the Turkmenbashi International Seaport and developing its national merchant fleet. The Balkan Shipbuilding and Ship Repair Yard is also involved in vessel construction and maintenance.

Digitalization is another area of development in Turkmenistan's maritime sector. The country is working to introduce a Maritime Single Window system designed to streamline information exchange between port authorities, shipping companies and other relevant agencies, thereby facilitating the clearance of ships and cargo.

AECOM is a U.S.-based infrastructure consulting and engineering company providing services in transportation, energy, water, construction and environmental sectors. Its activities include planning, design, engineering, and program and construction management.

The company has also participated in discussions on regional transport connectivity in Central Asia, including prospects for cooperation with Kazakhstan's KTZ Express on developing the Trans-Caspian route.